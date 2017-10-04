  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Sneak Preview

Selby Gardens Goes Elemental for its Newest Orchid Show

Earth, Air, Fire, Water celebrates nature’s essential elements.

By Ilene Denton 10/4/2017 at 2:55pm

Selby gardens orchidshow 2016 0437 wmn0wn

Selby Gardens' Tropical Conservatory during the 2016 Orchid Show.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens director of glasshouse collections Angel Lara was listening to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland” one evening while brainstorming ideas for the Gardens’ upcoming Orchid Show, when it dawned on him that a theme centered around “the elements, the basic necessity of life itself” would make an educational and inspiring theme.

The Orchid Show, opening Oct. 12, will fill the Gardens’ Tropical Conservatory with hundreds of colorful orchids, many of them from Selby’s collection of rare plants. They will be mounted on an eight-foot tall “mountain” made of rocks, to illustrate how the earth itself plays a role in growing orchids; and around a waterfall, to demonstrate water and rain’s roles in the environment. Fire will be represented with a section on photosynthesis, and wind by a section on wind pollination—how orchids utilize air drafts to move their seed around.

In the Museum of Botany and Arts in the Payne Mansion, show-goers will see a display of orchid books from the Gardens’ extensive library collection and preserved specimens from its spirit collection. 

“With the Orchid Show, I always try to bring it back to Selby’s core mission: education, conservation and botanical education,” says Lara. “I want [show-goers] to understand how orchids utilize what’s available in order to grow and succeed; how really important is the role of these elements. The air we breathe, the water we drink, the earth we inhabit is not only for our gain, but for everything.”

It will be plenty beautiful, too, judging from the inaugural Orchid Show in February 2016. That six-week show attracted record crowds; admission revenue was up 42 percent from the same time period in 2015, and membership was up a whopping 67 percent.

The Orchid Show runs through Nov. 26, with several special events, including half-hour Walk ‘n Talk tours with Gardens horticulturists Oct. 26; a lecture on Orchid Mania: The Orchid Craze in Victorian Britain Nov. 15; classes on repotting orchids and chances for photographers to take their tripods into the Conservatory and into the nonpublic greenhouses; six Orchid Evenings with live music in the conservatory; and a luncheon Oct. 18 featuring a lecture with the provocative title, “Sex, Lies and Orchids,” led by Selby scientist Dr. Antonio Toscano de Brito. Details and tickets can be found at selby.org/events/event/the-orchid-show.

Filed under
selby gardens
Show Comments

Related Content

Picture Perfect

Selby Gardens Welcomes Its 37th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

08/10/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Queen of the Night

Rare Cactus Will Bloom Tonight at Selby Gardens

05/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Beer, Bands and BBQ, Taste of UTC and Other Local Dining Events

10/04/2017 By Ella Melzer

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in September

10/04/2017 By Staff

Keep Calm and Get Your Pumpkin Spice On

Eight Local Places To Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix This Fall

10/04/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Hut check

10 Bucks or Less: Tacos - To Go

10/03/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sneak Preview

Selby Gardens Goes Elemental for its Newest Orchid Show

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Entertainment

Siesta Key Reality TV Show Extended

10/03/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Preview

Fabulous Independent Film Festival Hits Town This Weekend

10/02/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sunset on the Bay

10/02/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Ready for the Road

"Hail Caesar" Continues FSU/Asolo Conservatory's Winning Formula

10/02/2017 By Kay Kipling

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Fashion & Shopping

Natural Beauty

Do Non-Toxic Skincare Products Actually Work?

10/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

09/29/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Heat Index

How to Get the Bohemian Look in Your Home and in Your Wardrobe

09/27/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Mutt-opia

Four Must-Have Gifts for Your Dog

09/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

In the Glow with Style Maven Elisabeth Waters

09/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Home & Real Estate

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

September’s Highest Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

10/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

One Cool Pool

A New Anna Maria Home Makes a Splash

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Out of Sight

What Happened to the Idea of Affordable Downtown Housing?

09/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hiss Studios, Lido Shores

09/27/2017 By John Pirman

Interior Design Awards

Meet the Winners of Our 2017 Interior Design Awards

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Storm Watch

Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

10/04/2017 By Megan McDonald

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe