Cheers!

10 Cocktails to Drink Right Now

Consider this the happy hour hot list.

By Cooper Levey-Baker and Megan McDonald 11/1/2017 at 10:11am Published in the November 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Istock 539346408 ylrih1

These 10 drinks will help you ease into evening.

Image: iStock.com

Beach House Restaurant

Best seller: White wine

Barkeep’s fave: Miami vice (half piña colada, half strawberry Daiquiri)

Blue Rooster

Best seller: Any draft beer

Barkeep’s fave: Darwin Brewing Co.’s Circa 1926 (tangerine wheat)

Cask & Ale

Best seller: Lemongrass-cucumber Collins

Bartender’s fave: $5 highballs 

Libby’s Cafe & Bar

Best seller: Barista (vodka, chocolate, cinnamon)

Barkeep’s fave: Southside Manhattan

Louies Modern

Best seller: $2 glasses of champagne (Thursdays)

Barkeep’s fave: The Bomber (with peach- and sage-infused bourbon)

Polo Grill and Bar

Best seller: Cranberry mule

Barkeep’s fave: Polo Old Fashioned

Michael’s On East

Best seller: Blueberry Bliss (acai-blueberry vodka, pineapple juice, cranberry juice)

Barkeep’s fave: Garden Martini (vodka, lemon, rosemary, basil)

Brick’s Smoked Meats

Best seller: Margarita

Barkeep’s fave: Jammin’ Old Fashioned (with cherry preserves, orange marmalade and bitters) 

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Best seller: Blueberry lemon drop (vodka, blueberries, candied lemon)

Barkeep’s fave: Farmer’s Daughter (vodka, basil, strawberry, citrus)

Social Eatery & Bar

Best seller: Blueberry Smash Mule (with housemade blueberry syrup)

Barkeep’s fave: Featured craft cocktail (rotates each week)

happy hour
