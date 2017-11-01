Cheers!
10 Cocktails to Drink Right Now
Consider this the happy hour hot list.
Beach House Restaurant
Best seller: White wine
Barkeep’s fave: Miami vice (half piña colada, half strawberry Daiquiri)
Blue Rooster
Best seller: Any draft beer
Barkeep’s fave: Darwin Brewing Co.’s Circa 1926 (tangerine wheat)
Cask & Ale
Best seller: Lemongrass-cucumber Collins
Bartender’s fave: $5 highballs
Libby’s Cafe & Bar
Best seller: Barista (vodka, chocolate, cinnamon)
Barkeep’s fave: Southside Manhattan
Louies Modern
Best seller: $2 glasses of champagne (Thursdays)
Barkeep’s fave: The Bomber (with peach- and sage-infused bourbon)
Polo Grill and Bar
Best seller: Cranberry mule
Barkeep’s fave: Polo Old Fashioned
Michael’s On East
Best seller: Blueberry Bliss (acai-blueberry vodka, pineapple juice, cranberry juice)
Barkeep’s fave: Garden Martini (vodka, lemon, rosemary, basil)
Brick’s Smoked Meats
Best seller: Margarita
Barkeep’s fave: Jammin’ Old Fashioned (with cherry preserves, orange marmalade and bitters)
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Best seller: Blueberry lemon drop (vodka, blueberries, candied lemon)
Barkeep’s fave: Farmer’s Daughter (vodka, basil, strawberry, citrus)
Social Eatery & Bar
Best seller: Blueberry Smash Mule (with housemade blueberry syrup)
Barkeep’s fave: Featured craft cocktail (rotates each week)