  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Women's Fashion

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

Sarasota's Eugene Stutzman was the founder of a fashion company that dressed Whitney Houston, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda and many more.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 10/30/2017 at 5:19pm Published in the November 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Eugene alexander dress photoshoot 1171 1 1 ni1hsm

Eugene Stutzman with a dress he designed for the late Whitney Houston, worn by both Houston and actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Eugene Stutzman’s cherry pie recipe is the same one he learned at his mother’s side while growing up in Berlin, Ohio, Amish capital of the United States, with one slight variation. While his mother used plain shortening, Stutzman uses an artificial but tasty upgrade: butter-flavored Crisco. “That’s what Loretta Lynn uses,” he says, handing me a bright red cherry pitter and towel and encouraging me to get to work. If it’s all right with Loretta Lynn, it’s all right with Stutzman.

I place six dark purple cherries into Stutzman’s pitter—he loves kitchen gadgets—and crush down to pop out the little stones inside the fruit. As I finish, Stutzman adds the hollowed-out cherries to a deep steel pan and turns up the heat.

Stutzman, 66, is many things—a former fashion designer to the stars, a lifelong Mennonite who’s active in his church, a manufacturer of decorative pipe organ facades that hang in churches and residences around the country. And, as one of his friends put it to me, “He makes a delicious pie.” Stutzman grew up baking with his mother during an era when boys, especially Amish boys, were not encouraged to take up cooking. When Stutzman was 7, a neighbor told Stutzman’s mother, “Eugene will make a good wife someday.”

“I’ve always been gender nonconforming,” Stutzman says as our fruit starts to sizzle. Stutzman—who’s wearing a black T-shirt tucked into loose jeans, with his gray hair cut short and a soul patch on his chin—wanders over to a nearby table and picks up a foam mannequin head to show me the other project that he’s working on this morning.

He’s designing a series of elaborate paper headdresses to spruce up the bald pates of dozens of mannequins that will be clothed in his dresses during a fashion show at Goshen Theater in Goshen, Indiana. The show—part runway strut, part museum installation—will feature 60 dresses designed by Stutzman and his late partner, Alexander Wallace, under the label Eugene Alexander in the ’80s and ’90s. During the company’s heyday, Stutzman and Wallace’s designs were worn by Whitney Houston, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda and dozens more—including Loretta Lynn.

Sarasota magazine april 1993 cover vy4qki

A Eugene Alexander dress was featured on the cover of the April 1993 issue of Sarasota Magazine. The issue also included a profile of Stutzman and Wallace and their company. (Photo by Mary McCulley.)

Image: Sarasota Magazine

The couple launched the company after Wallace landed a part as an extra in the film Honky Tony Freeway (the movie, which was made in Sarasota, is best known locally for the crew blowing up the I-75 bridge over Palmer Road to shoot the climax). At the time, Stutzman, who also learned to sew from his mother, was designing costumes for The Players and creating wall hangings. A costume designer working on the film saw his work and told him, “You should make a line and take it to New York.”

So he and Wallace did. The couple formed Eugene Alexander in 1981 and rented studio space on Seventh Avenue. “New Yorkers are real snobs about buildings,” Stutzman says as he stirs a slurry of cornstarch and water into the cherries to thicken the filling. “If you’re in fashion, you have to be on Seventh Avenue.” But while the designs were showcased and sold in the Big Apple, the company produced its dresses in a small workshop in Sarasota, with 30 seamstresses during the firm’s peak.

Stutzman and Wallace’s designs were Art Deco throwbacks, with an ornate, theatrical look. Eugene Alexander became known for three-dimensional embroidery and trims and metallic fabrics, and their dresses were worn at the Oscars, the Grammys and George H.W. Bush’s 1992 inauguration.

Pie hipsta svprre

Sea monster cherry pie, adapted from Stutzman's mother's original Amish recipe.

Image: Gigi Ortwein

Stutzman pulls out a sheet of paper and draws out a design for our crust. This morning, he’s thinking sea monster pie. He sketches the torso of a squid-like creature, then adds long, wiggling arms. I roll out his dough and Stutzman zips it into tentacles with a ravioli cutter, then we arrange the monster and his arms on top of the filling. Stutzman plops two cherries into dough slits for the finishing touch—the eyes. Then, into the oven.

Eugene Alexander went out of business in 1994. Technology made it easier to copy designs, and competitors had begun using sweatshop labor to cut costs. “You couldn’t compete,” Stutzman says. “It wasn’t fun anymore.” After the company went defunct, “I lost everything,” Stutzman says. Wallace, who struggled with mental illness, took his own life in 2005. “He just couldn’t cope anymore,” Stutzman says. “I think he missed the creativity. You just feel so cheated. You’re always asking, ‘What did I do wrong?’”

At the time of Wallace’s death, many of Stutzman’s friends didn’t even know about the couple’s history in fashion. When the stories and photos tumbled out at the funeral, a friend started snapping up Eugene Alexander dresses on eBay. Together, they began using the collection to raise money for nonprofits. Now, thanks to the Goshen Theater show, Stutzman’s work has achieved a new stamp of approval: art.

Stutzman flips through a black portfolio that holds old magazine covers, perfume ads and photos of celebrities visiting the Eugene Alexander studio. On his laptop, he pulls up the website for Oberstütz Orgelbau, his current company. He crafts organ pipes that mimic the real thing while playing music through digital speakers. He hits play on a YouTube clip that shows one of his creations in action. Made out of polished aluminum and set in faux-marble casework, the pipes look just like the real deal.

After making dresses, “I needed something really different,” Stutzman says. Different, yes, but still requiring creativity and exacting craftsmanship. Stutzman is both imaginative and meticulous, whether he’s dressing Iman, sprucing up Catholic churches or baking his mom’s cherry pie recipe with a stranger.

The oven dings. “Oh!” he exclaims. “Sea monster!” Stutzman pulls our pie out and sets it on the stovetop to cool. The monster’s golden tentacles dangle over the edge of the pie plate. Before it went in the oven, the creature’s expression looked angry, even bloodthirsty. Now it looks as if we’ve stumbled across it in a cave and spooked it. Its tentacles gather in curlicues around the edges, kept golden by the aluminum crust shields Stutzman added halfway through the baking process. Maybe not exactly like Mom’s, but a masterpiece for sure.

Watch a video recap of the Goshen Theater show here:

Watch a short documentary about Stutzman's life and work here:

Filed under
Eugene Alexander, Eugene Stutzman
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Top Tickets: Sarasota Events, April 2014

04/01/2014 By Kay Kipling

Article

Sneak Peek: The Ringling Museum's "Icons of Style" Exhibit

10/01/2013 By Heather Dunhill

Article

Seven Pieces to Add to Your Closet This Season

09/02/2013 By Heather Dunhill Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Article

Modern Asian Influences in Fashion, Decor and Travel

08/01/2013 By Carol Tisch

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Taste of Manatee, Safari Sarasota and Other Local Dining Events

4:46pm By Stephanie Isaac

Cheers!

The Best Happy Hours in Sarasota

4:40pm By Cooper Levey-Baker and Megan McDonald

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Second Coming

Wicked Cantina Opens on the North Trail Next Week

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Machine Dreams

Toni Dove Brings Her High-Tech Approach to Art to The Ringling

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Blues Man

Joe Louis Walker Will Headline This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Gotta Dance

Sarasota Ballet Inspires a World Premiere by Marcelo Gomes

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Season Preview 2017

The Ultimate Guide to Sarasota's 2017 Arts and Entertainment Season

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

All About the Brows

New Brow Studio Opens in Sarasota's Historic Downtown Village

10/27/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Music to Our Ears

Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

10/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Top Sale

A Gulf-front Mansion is Boca Grande’s Highest Residential Sale of 2017

10/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

10/18/2017 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Score!

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Power Player

County Commission Chair Paul Caragiulo Became a Social Media Hero After Hurricane Irma

10/30/2017 By Susan Burns

Frankenstorm, Revisited

After Hurricane Irma

10/30/2017 By Robert Bowden

Ageless Annie

At 99, Annie Solomon Remains a Bright Light in the Local Arts Scene

10/30/2017 By Charlie Husking

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Flamingos at Jungle Gardens

10/30/2017 Illustrations by John Pirman

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe