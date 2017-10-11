Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 12-18

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Willie Nelson at the Van Wezel, RIAF returns to The Ringling, the Selby Gardens Orchid Show opens and more.

By Ilene Denton 10/11/2017 at 3:19pm

Sunbath eventi verticali wanted bdhiez

eVenti Verticale, opening the 2017 Ringling International Arts Festival.

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Ringling International Arts Festival

Oct. 18-21

From the Italian duo, eVenti Verticale, who will perform their zany escapades on a giant vertical screen in the Ringling Museum courtyard, to contemporary dance troupes, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe and much more, this year’s Ringling International Arts Festival promises four days and nights of novel artistic experiences. Discover more here

Selby gardens orchidshow 2016 0437 wmn0wn

A scene from last year's Orchid Show at Selby Gardens.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

The Orchid Show at Selby Gardens

Oct. 12-Nov. 26

“Earth, Air, Fire and Water” is the theme of this year’s blockbuster Orchid Show at Selby Gardens, opening Thursday. Thousands of orchids, including rare ones from the Gardens’ international collection, will be on display. Lots of special events around the show. And mark your calendar for an Oct. 26 walk-n-talk tour. 

Willie nelson 2 by david mcclister 10.30.2012 shockink kczjgj

Willie Nelson.

Image: David McClister

Willie Nelson & Friends

Oct. 17

The Redheaded Stranger returns to the Van Wezel after a long absence with his legendary outlaw country tunes and a passel of friends and family to perform them with.  

Monsters inc shutterstock a2utzn

Mike from Monsters, Inc.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular: Monsters, Inc.

Oct. 14

Get in the Halloween spirit Saturday night at this free open-air screening of Monsters, Inc. at Ed Smith Stadium. It’s brought to us by the Baltimore Orioles, the Sarasota Film Festival and Sarasota County. Gates open at 5 p.m. for children’s games and a costume parade led by the Orioles’ Bird; the movie starts at 7. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food donation for All Faiths Food Bank. 

Sarasota contemporary dance xag3ju

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Sarasota Contemporary Dance + Piazzolla

Oct. 12-15

Time to tango when the dance company opens its season with a program inspired by tango composer Astor Piazzolla. It’s a first-ever collaboration with former Boston Symphony harpist (and Sarasota resident) Ann Hobson Pilot and violinist Tai Murray. Four performances at the FSU Center’s Cook Theatre. 

Tara conner jones i4tdjf

Tarra Conner jones.

Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Tarra Conner jones at WBTT

Oct. 15-16

Tarra Conner jones (yes, the “j” is lower-case) made a big splash with her big voice last year in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She returns to WBTT for two nights in her solo cabaret show, Here is Love. It’s part of WBTT’s occasional Young Artists Programs.

