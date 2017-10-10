  1. Eat & Drink
OAKtoberfest, Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival and More Local Dining Events

Including Eat Like a Local Week, a fermentation workshop and Taste of UTC.

By Eat Beat Staff 10/10/2017 at 10:29am

Shutterstock 507392950 epymeh

Image: Shutterstock

Taste of UTC

Through Oct. 31

This October, the Mall at UTC will host its third annual “Taste of UTC.” All month, Brio Tuscan GrilleKona GrillSeasons 52The Burger & Beer Joint and Sophie’s will offer three-course lunches for $15 and dinners for $29, while The Capital Grille offers lunch specials starting at $20 and a three-course dinner for $49.

Eat Like a Local Week 

Oct. 2-15

Presented by the Sarasota-Manatee Originals, Eat Like a Local Week features local restaurants in Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, Longboat Key, Sarasota, Siesta Key and Venice.  Fifty local restaurants will be featuring specially priced breakfast, lunch and dinner prix fixe menu selections, with some lunches starting as low as $9, through Oct. 15. 

Fermentation Workshop: Making Sauerkraut

Oct. 12

Join Jillian Ross, the "Ferment Lady," for a sauerkraut-making class at Wild Ginger Apothecary. Class is $25 per person or two tickets for $40; pre-registration required. Space is limited to 15 attendees. More info here.

OAKtober Fest at Oak & Stone

Oct. 14

From noon to midnight, experience Oktoberfest at Oak & Stone, which will feature a biergarten, German street fare, live music and more. Admission is a $5 donation, but upping it to $10 gets you a commemorative beer stein. All proceeds benefit the Miracle League of Manasota. Details here.

"Stay Angry, My Friends" Art, Food and Beer Show

Oct. 14

Head to Mr. Beery's for a night of food, fun and beer with Angry Chair Brewing (whose co-founder, Ryan Dowdle, is a Sarasota native), Mouthole BBQ, Create Bakery & Gifts, William Ralston of Oddity Tattoo and other local artists, whose artwork will be for sale. Info here.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

Head to Hunsader Farms for this uber-popular annual event, now in its 26th year running, which features food and drink (including pumpkin pie!), crafts, live music, hay rides and more. Parking, $5; admission, $10; children under 12 enter free. Info here

Eat Local Week

Oct. 20-29

A celebration of the best of local food and farming in Sarasota and Manatee counties, Eat Local Week’s events include farm-to-table dinners, movie screenings, lectures and more. Also on the docket: a keynote speech by Samantha Benjamin-Kirk, regional lead for the USDA’s Farm to School program. 

