Where (and What) the Chefs Eat

Mark Gabrick, Brick’s Barbeque

“I cook meat all the time; when I want something different, I’ll go to Monk’s Steamer Bar in Gulf Gate and order the two-pound garlic butter shrimp—they’re amazing.”

J.R. Garraus, Old Packinghouse Cafe

“For steak, The Waterfront [in Sarasota]. Incredible New York strips and garlic toast, and it’s not expensive. And for old-school food—rack of lamb or duck, the chef’s flambé dessert, tableside

Caesar salad—Miguel’s on Siesta Key.”

Darrell Hornberger, Darrell’s

“Chef Tony’s eggs Benedict at the Suncoast Café in Venice. I love the flavors and Chef Tony is always there to make it himself.”

Fran Casciato, Tableseide Restaurant Group

“I like Walt’s Fish Market and Restaurant for its honesty, exactness and unadorned cooking approach with dishes like the peel-and-eat Royal red shrimp.”

Nancy Krohngold, Nancy’s BBQ

“La Brisa’s ceviche pescado is always fresh and has just enough bite with cilantro and onion. I get it with the cucumber and cactus salad. It’s a guiltless pleasure—if you can stay away from the fabulous chips with three salsas.”