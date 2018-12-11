  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

The Bay

New Photos: A Closer Look at the Plans for Downtown's Bay Development

The Bay will include a new performing arts hall, a promenade, a children’s playspace, amphitheater, three pedestrian bridges across U.S. 41 and, most happily, green space to enjoy the bayfront.

By Staff 12/11/2018 at 4:41pm

The Bay—the 53-acre project along Sarasota Bay on city-owned property, received approval by the Sarasota City Commission—will be getting underway with its first phase next year. Envisioned by the nonprofit Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization as a public gathering space, it will eventually transform the Van Wezel parking lot into what organizers are calling “a blue-green” oasis in the city. At build-out in 20 years, with an estimated price tag of up to $200 million, The Bay will include a new performing arts hall, a promenade, a children’s playspace, amphitheater, three pedestrian bridges across U.S. 41 and, most happily, green space to enjoy the bayfront. 

Filed under
Biz Daily, The Bay
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Grand Gingerbread

You've Got to See The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's Gingerbread Display

2:55pm By Megan McDonald

WEEKLY PLANNER

Wine Tastings, the Rosemary Indie Market and More Local Dining Events

10:05am By Giulia Heyward

Sneak Peek

First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

9:17am By Staff

Environment

Chef Lends Support to Sustainable Seafood Movement

12/06/2018 By Staff

Holidays

'Tis the Season—Don't Let Cooking Get You Stressed!

12/06/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Super Grouper

Looking for a Great Grouper Sandwich? Here's How to Find One

12/05/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Cause 4 Fashion

12/10/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Events

Final Greyhound Racing Season Starts Friday

12/10/2018 By Staff

Snapshot

Streets of Paradise Puts Homelessness in Focus

12/06/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 6-12

12/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Through the Lens

Five Questions with Celebrity Portrait Photographer Beowulf Sheehan

12/06/2018 By Jonathan Goodman

'Tis the Season

Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

12/05/2018 By Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Beauty

Wellness Center Begins Offering 'Cryoskin' Treatments

12:36pm By Staff

Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

12/07/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

Holiday Gift Card Spending Expected to Rise

12/07/2018 By Staff

'Tis the Season

Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

12/05/2018 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Longboat Key Office Adds Three New Realtors

12/11/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Notches Its Highest Sale of the Year

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

DeMarcay Plans Sales Gallery Opening, New Enclave Debuting in The Lake Club and More

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Florida the Top Destination for Americans Moving Out of State

12/10/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Association Names New President and Recognizes Top Members

12/10/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1925 Cottage With Sarasota's Best Front Porch in Gillespie Park

12/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Big Brothers Big Sisters Leader Honored for Work Helping Missing Children

12:58pm By Staff

Finance

Manufacturer Makes $4 Million Stock Grant to Employees

12:48pm By Staff

Nonprofits

Federal Grant Will Boost YMCA Program for Homeless Youth

12:43pm By Staff

Sneak Peek

First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

9:17am By Staff

The Bay

New Photos: A Closer Look at the Plans for Downtown's Bay Development

12/11/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Stylish New Rosemary District Hotel Opens

12/11/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

12/05/2018 By Staff

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe