The Ringling Seeks Docents

A docent at The Ringling Image: Courtesy Photo

The Ringling is currently seeking individuals for its next docent training opportunity, beginning March 2020 and running until February 2021. Training will focus on the Museum of Art; classes meet once a week on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. An introductory session covering the application process and training will be held Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. The Ringling's docent training course is comprehensive and includes extensive lectures, as well as information on effective touring techniques. Docents are required to dedicate at least 75 hours annually, including tours, trainings and meetings. They also receive a 25 percent discount on museum membership and two volunteer appreciation events per year. Those interested should apply by Nov. 8; in addition to filling out an online application, applicants should supply a resume and a letter of interest. More information can be found here.