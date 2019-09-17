Selby Gardens Will Host 'Newtown Alive' Program

Vickie Oldham Image: Courtesy Photo

Vickie Oldham, journalist and director of the groundbreaking historic preservation project Newtown Alive, will lead a panel discussion and Q&A at Selby Gardens on Oct. 3. Oldham's guests—three African-American trailblazers—will look back on Sarasota’s black history and share personal, coming-of-age stories about working alongside groundskeepers on William and Marie Selby's property, including watching the local Civil Rights movement unfold as teenagers. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required; click here or call (941) 366-5731 for more information.