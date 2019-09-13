Sarasota County to Host Redistricting Open Houses Starting Sept. 18

Sarasota County is hosting a series of five open houses on redistricting starting Sept. 18, providing citizens with the opportunity to view alternative district maps, give feedback through a survey and submit conceptual ideas for district boundaries. Residents who can't make it to the open houses, which will be held in each of the five districts, will be able to provide their input online via a survey starting Sept. 18. The survey will remain active through Oct. 1 and will be available at scgov.net/redistricting.

The open houses will be held 5-7 p.m. at the following locations: