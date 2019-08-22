Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 22-28

Aug. 23

The Sarasota Opera House presents the 1948 classic film just in time for the height of hurricane season. A big storm brewing traps Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall with mobster Edward G. Robinson in a Key Largo hotel.

Aug. 23

The indie folk-rock band makes a stop at the always-rocking Blue Rooster with its “infectious, sing-along choruses and refrains” (Robin Hilton, NPR).

Aug. 26

The Sarasota Folk Club has moved its monthly concerts to cozy Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center in the Rosemary District, and this month presents a musical journey through local history with the folk duo Joe Richter and James Hawkins.

Aug. 22

Think you know everything there is to know about the Ringling Museum? Then join the cast of FST Improv as it casts a whole new light on the museum’s collection when it leads a wacky, fun-filled tour of the galleries. It’s free with paid admission to the museum’s regular Thursday Art After Five experience; the galleries stay open from 5 to 8 p.m. at a reduced cost.

Aug. 23-Sept. 2

Hometown fun continues this weekend at the annual two-week party with Shipwreck Dance parties for middle schoolers and high schoolers, a chalkfest and kids fish-a-thon and a historical tour of Englewood. It’s all leading up to the big street party on Sept. 1. All the details here.