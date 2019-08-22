  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 22-28

A classic movie at the Opera House, live music at the Blue Rooster and Fogartyville, and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/22/2019 at 12:23pm

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera House

Classic Movies at the Opera House: Key Largo

Aug. 23

The Sarasota Opera House presents the 1948 classic film just in time for the height of hurricane season. A big storm brewing traps Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall with mobster Edward G. Robinson in a Key Largo hotel.

Blue Rooster presents Have Gun Will Travel

Aug. 23

The indie folk-rock band makes a stop at the always-rocking Blue Rooster with its “infectious, sing-along choruses and refrains” (Robin Hilton, NPR).

Joe Richter and James Hawkins: Sarasota History with Songs

Aug. 26

The Sarasota Folk Club has moved its monthly concerts to cozy Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center in the Rosemary District, and this month presents a musical journey through local history with the folk duo Joe Richter and James Hawkins.

Museum Prov at The Ringling 

Aug. 22

Think you know everything there is to know about the Ringling Museum? Then join the cast of FST Improv as it casts a whole new light on the museum’s collection when it leads a wacky, fun-filled tour of the galleries. It’s free with paid admission to the museum’s regular Thursday Art After Five experience; the galleries stay open from 5 to 8 p.m. at a reduced cost.

Englewood Pioneer Days 

Aug. 23-Sept. 2

Hometown fun continues this weekend at the annual two-week party with Shipwreck Dance parties for middle schoolers and high schoolers, a chalkfest and kids fish-a-thon and a historical tour of Englewood. It’s all leading up to the big street party on Sept. 1. All the details here.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Comedy

Museum Prov

6:00 PM $15; $13.50 for museum members John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

The cast of FST Improv leads a whole new kind of art gallery tour at the Ringling Museum.

Concerts

Joe Richter and James Hawkins: Sarasota History with Songs

Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center

Fogartyville presents the duo as part of the monthly Folk Club concert series.

Concerts

Have Gun Will Travel

$10 Blue Rooster

The Blue Rooster presents the Americana pop band.

Film

Classic Movies at the Opera House: Key Largo

$12 Sarasota Opera House

Featuring timeless films shown on the big screen in the historic Opera House.

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

What's the craic?

New Irish Pub Serves Up Comfort Food and Community

08/22/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Yo Ho Ho

Lakewood Ranch Distillery Opens Its Doors

08/21/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekly planner

Sunset Jams, Beers From Boca Raton and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/21/2019 By Hanna Powers

Mission: Impossible — Roast Protocol

Beef 'o' Brady's Becomes the Latest Restaurant to Test Out the Impossible Burger

08/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 22-28

08/22/2019 By Ilene Denton

Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Announce 2020 Spring Training Season

08/19/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 15-21

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Scholarships

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

08/13/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

Sixth Annual Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Sarasota in the Sixties

08/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Katy McBrayer Joins Premier Sotheby's International Realty

08/21/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Sarasota Named One of the Top Buyer's Markets in the U.S.

08/19/2019 By Staff

Awards

Area Home Builders Win Aurora Awards at the 2019 Southeast Building Conference

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Elections

Florida to Join the Electronic Registration Information Center

08/22/2019 By Staff

Education

Sarasota Assistant Superintendent Joins Reading Recovery Council Board of Directors

08/22/2019 By Staff

Construction

PGT Innovations, John Cannon Homes Ink Exclusive Partnership Agreement

08/22/2019 By Staff

Education

New College Issues Statement on Admissions Practices, Announces Changes in Leadership

08/22/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Breaking News

A Deal Has Been Reached to Keep Sarasota YMCA Fitness Branches Open

08/21/2019 By Staff

New Hires

All Star Children’s Foundation Appoints Clinical Team for Outpatient Treatment Center

08/16/2019 By Staff

Unwind

Celebrate National Relaxation Day With These 10 Tips

08/15/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health

CAN Community Health Announces Youth Initiative

08/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe