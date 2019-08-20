Selby Foundation Awards Glasser/Schoenbaum Center $50,000 for Security Upgrades

The Selby Foundation has awarded the Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center a $50,000 grant to upgrade its security and technology—the first major security and tech overhaul the center has had since opening in 1990. The center will be contracting with local electrical contractor Bright Solutions to complete the project, which is estimated to cost $75,000 in total. The plan includes keyless controlled-access doors (eliminating the need for easily-copied keys), security cameras ensuring safety for both clients and staff and campus-wide WiFi for staff and visitors. The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center houses 20 human service nonprofits.