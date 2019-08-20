Largest Solar Energy System in Sarasota County Installed at Girls Inc.

Girls Inc.'s new solar-powered energy system. Image: Courtesy Photo

Local solar installation company Brilliant Harvest has designed and installed a new solar energy system at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County. The 200,220-watt system—now the largest installed in Sarasota County—includes 564 Jinko solar panels, covering nearly 12,000 square feet of the roof, and inverters by Solar Edge. The system will produce approximately 300,000 kilowatt hours of energy per year; the hope is that Girls Inc. will become a net zero energy facility, meaning 100 percent of its on-site energy consumption will be offset. The new solar energy system required the installation of a completely new FPL utility service at the facility, which also brought Girls Inc.’s existing electrical infrastructure up to the latest standards. The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation conceptualized and funded the installation of the solar panels and the creation of an environmental education curriculum to benefit the hundreds of youth enrolled annually at Girls Inc.