PINC Returns This December
The day-long creativity conference will be held at the Sarasota Opera House.
PINC, the annual creativity conference, will return to the Sarasota Opera House on Dec. 12, 2019. An initiative of DreamLarge, presented by Ringling College of Art + Design, the day-long experience will mark its sixth year in Sarasota with a diverse selection of speakers, including Hungarian artist and cartographer Robert Szucs and Iranian filmmaker and producer Gelareh Kiazand. Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale Sept. 5 at PINCexperience.com.