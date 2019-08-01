  1. News & City Life
PINC Returns This December

The day-long creativity conference will be held at the Sarasota Opera House.

Photography by Staff 8/1/2019 at 3:42pm

 

PINC's 2019 conference will take place Dec. 12

Image: Courtesy Photo

PINC, the annual creativity conference, will return to the Sarasota Opera House on Dec. 12, 2019. An initiative of DreamLarge, presented by Ringling College of Art + Design, the day-long experience will mark its sixth year in Sarasota with a diverse selection of speakers, including Hungarian artist and cartographer Robert Szucs and Iranian filmmaker and producer Gelareh Kiazand. Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale Sept. 5 at PINCexperience.com.

PINC
