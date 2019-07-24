A Wine Dinner, a Beer Bus and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Boca Image: Salvatore Brancifort

Thursday, July 25

Beneva Flowers & Plantscapes will be hosting a Tropical Basket Design Workshop and happy hour this Thursday. Starting at 6 p.m., participants will learn how to make a tropical basket-themed bouquet with guidance from the design team, all while enjoying some wine. At the end of the class, take your floral creation home. Register by calling (941)-923-7401. Tickets are $60.

Saturday, July 27

Bradenton's 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery has chartered a 31-passenger mini-bus to shuttle participants to a selection of breweries in Tampa and St. Pete. From 1 to 6 p.m., enjoy exploring from three to five different Florida breweries. The bus will be departing from 3 Keys, and tickets can be purchased here for $35.

Saturday, July 27

At 7 p.m. this Sunday, Michael's Wine Cellar will be hosting a special dinner featuring New Zealand Chardonnays and Tuscan reds. Enjoy passed hor d’ oeuvres like spiced crab cannoli and main courses of salmon, duck breast and Chianti-braised Kobe beef. Get $125 tickets here.

Wednesday, July 31

Next Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m., Boca will be hosting a four-course dinner featuring Naughty Monk Brewery. Enjoy tasty, summer-inspired dishes like corn and chili-spiced bisque, sous vide pork ribs and lemon blueberry bread pudding. To make a reservation, call (941) 256-3565. The four-course meal is $45.