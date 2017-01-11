  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Beer Drops

New Bradenton Brewery Starts Pouring

Open since Thanksgiving, Bradenton's 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery last week tapped the first of its house brews.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/11/2017 at 9:12am

3 keys brewing eatery y7dhu9

3 Keys Brewing & Eatery's Buffalo chicken waffle sandwich

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Make way for another local brewery. Bradenton's 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery, which has been open since Black Friday, just last week started pouring its own brews. It's one of the newest breweries to hit the local market, joining a roster that includes Big Top, JDub's, Darwin, Motorworks, Calusa, Naughty Monk and the Sarasota Brewing Co.

Like many breweries, 3 Keys started with a home brew kit. A decade ago, Jeff Douglas whipped up his first batch, using a hot tub stocked with ice to keep it cool. He and his wife, Cathy, later bought an RV and spent two and a half years cruising the U.S., visiting 126 breweries in 49 states. The couple's son, Scott, also caught the craft beer bug and began making his own beer. The three eventually teamed up and set out to open 3 Keys, with Cathy in charge of food and Jeff managing things. "I clean a lot of toilets and bus a lot of tables," Jeff says. Scott is responsible for making the beer. "He's well surpassed me," Jeff says.

3 Keys opened last November, before its own beers were ready, with 20 taps stocked with both local brews, as well as Florida-born and national concoctions. It finally began offering its own beers last week, serving both a pale wheat ale and a blonde ale. On Tuesday it rolled out a new IPA and is planning to begin offering a porter on Wednesday. Jeff says the plan is to eventually offer between eight and 12 house beers at any given time, with a mix of guest beers filling out the menu.

The brewery's food menu includes a distinctive mix of grub. A variety of sandwiches ($9-$10) use waffles in place of bread, with main ingredients like chicken braised and doused with Buffalo sauce or pulled pork. A "pint of bacon" ($6) is just five pieces of bacon stuffed inside a pint glass; a cheese dip ($5) incorporates beer made on the premises.

One attraction: the giant, red-awninged deck out front. On a cool afternoon, it's an ideal place to loll away the day, with long picnic tables, a foosball setup and the suddenly ubiquitous giant Jenga set. Bring a book, bring a friend. There are way worse ways to spend an hour. Or three.

3 Keys Brewing & Eatery is located at 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, and is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. For more info, call (941) 218-0396 or click here.

Filed under
breweries, beer, 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside the Most Expensive Home in Town

09/23/2016 By Robert Plunket

Beer Me

Inside Sarasota-Manatee's New Craft Beer Scene

10/28/2014 By Hannah Wallace

Coming Soon

New Siesta Key Restaurant From Darwin Santa Maria in the Works

05/03/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hoppy Days

Calusa Brewing Opens North of Clark Road

04/01/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events

10:11am By Riley Board

Beer Drops

New Bradenton Brewery Starts Pouring

9:12am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Pub Quiz

The Trivia Stakes are High in Our City's Brainiest Bar

01/04/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

GeneroCity

2:54pm Photography by Lori Sax

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Limelight

Sarasota Ballet Celebration of Two Worlds Gala

01/09/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Review: Florida Studio Theatre's Stalking the Bogeyman

01/09/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Matthew Holler

Teen Talent

Young WBTT Dancer Named YoungArts Finalist

01/04/2017 By Kay Kipling

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

01/05/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

Home & Real Estate

What's in the Box?

Here's the Story Behind that Windowless Concrete Fortress on Fruitville Road

2:36pm By Susan Burns

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Downtown Condo with Its Own Elevator

01/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

Time Capsule

A 1970s Bird Key Home Defines Vintage Glamour

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

News & Profiles

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

9:54am By Jasmine Respess

Best of Sarasota 2017

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2017!

01/09/2017

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 4 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Signs of Life

Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

12/30/2016 By Daniel DeWitt

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO