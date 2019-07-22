Politics
Margaret Good Announces Congressional Bid
Good, a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan in the 2020 election.
State Rep. Margaret Good has announced her campaign for U.S. Congress in Florida's 16th Congressional district against incumbent Republican representative Vern Buchanan. Good, a Democrat, won a special election against Buchanan's son James in February 2018 and has served as a representative in Florida House District 72 since. Since then, she's received recognition from organizations like Emily's List, a major resource for women in politics, as well as the national Democratic party. Next year's elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3.