Margaret Good Announces Congressional Bid

Margaret Good, center Image: Courtesy Photo

State Rep. Margaret Good has announced her campaign for U.S. Congress in Florida's 16th Congressional district against incumbent Republican representative Vern Buchanan. Good, a Democrat, won a special election against Buchanan's son James in February 2018 and has served as a representative in Florida House District 72 since. Since then, she's received recognition from organizations like Emily's List, a major resource for women in politics, as well as the national Democratic party. Next year's elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3.