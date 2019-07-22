  1. News & City Life
Margaret Good Announces Congressional Bid

Good, a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan in the 2020 election.

By Staff 7/22/2019 at 11:17am

Margaret Good, center

Image: Courtesy Photo

State Rep. Margaret Good has announced her campaign for U.S. Congress in Florida's 16th Congressional district against incumbent Republican representative Vern Buchanan. Good, a Democrat, won a special election against Buchanan's son James in February 2018 and has served as a representative in Florida House District 72 since. Since then, she's received recognition from organizations like Emily's List, a major resource for women in politics, as well as the national Democratic party. Next year's elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3. 

