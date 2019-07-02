Tervis Introduces Recycled Tumblers

Tervis' new recycled tumblers. Image: Courtesy Photo

Tervis, the Venice-based drinkware company, has introduced its first recycled tumblers. During the month of July, customers can purchase limited-edition 12 oz. and 16 oz. tumblers with a dolphin or turtle logo, made with recycled material. One hundred percent of the profits from these products will benefit organizations that are working to clean up our oceans.

“As a native Floridian and avid fisherman, it’s important to me to keep our oceans clean,” says Tervis president Rogan Donelly. “We want our products to live on forever, and we don’t want them to end up in landfills or our oceans.”

The tumblers are available on tervis.com and in Tervis stores for $14.99 and $16.99, respectively.