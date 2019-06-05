Public Invited to a Discussion About Red Tide and Algal Blooms

A county truck cleans up a fish kill on the beach during the last red tide outbreak. Image: Karen Arango

On Monday, June 10, the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) will host scientist Larry Brand, who will discuss the decades-long research he has been conducting into blue-green algae and red tide blooms, and his findings regarding their environmental causes and human health consequences. His peer-reviewed scientific research has been featured recently in media articles, news programs, and at a sold-out presentation by Suncoast Waterkeeper. Attendees will learn about the causes exacerbating the blooms, as well as what solutions exist as strategies are developed to reverse the effects. CONA invites guests to bring questions to submit for discussion. For more information, click here.