Funding Available for Seniors in Manatee County

Daybreak Adult Day Center, a program of Meals on Wheels Plus, has space available for seniors in Manatee County who are looking for a safe, secure environment offering social, recreational, and therapeutic activities. The Daybreak program, designed to meet the mental, physical, and safety needs of participants, is located in Lakewood Ranch and is the only facility in Manatee County licensed by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. Seniors age 60 and over who reside in Manatee County are eligible to participate and potentially receive funding. The program is also open to clients who can self-pay. For more information about the program or to schedule a tour, click here, or call (941) 748-3001 ext. 3206