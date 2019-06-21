DeSantis Signs Bill to Mitigate Harmful Effects of Red Tide

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs SB 1552, which aims to mitigate the harmful effects of red tide, into law at Mote Marine Laboratory. Image: Courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday signed into law bill SB 1552, an initiative between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) and Mote Marine Laboratory. The bill creates a partnership between Mote and the FWC called the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative; beginning this year and continuing through the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the program will receive an annual appropriation of $3 million to "develop technologies and approaches to control and mitigate red tide and its impacts," the governor's office wrote in a release. The initiative will be required to submit an annual report beginning in January 2021 that contains an overview of the initiative’s accomplishments and priorities. The legislation comes after one of the longest recorded red tide outbreaks in state history last year; another $6.6 million for red tide research is included in the state budget, which DeSantis is expected to sign.