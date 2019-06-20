Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Appoints Britt Riner to Vacant Seat

Brittany "Britt" Riner Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board this week appointed Brittany “Britt” Riner to fill a vacant position on the unpaid, nine-member board. The open seat on the governing board was vacated in April by Susan Tucker, who stepped down to complete medical school. As an appointee to the hospital board, Riner will serve until the general election in November 2020. Her term is slated to begin in July, pending approval by the governor’s office.

Riner, 33, is president of Liber Consulting, where she provides strategic planning, marketing and organization design consulting services for nonprofit and for-profit entities. A graduate of Pine View School, Duke University and Stanford University, she is an alum of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Board Institute and currently serves as board chair of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. She also served as president of the 700-member Junior League of Sarasota and completed the local Leadership Sarasota and Sarasota County Government Civics 101 business and community development programs.