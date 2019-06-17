  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Just like nonna did it

Six Perfect Pasta Dishes

It's a supreme challenge for Chef Judi to narrow down her list of her favorite Sarasota pastas, but she gives it a go.

By Judi Gallagher 6/17/2019 at 8:00am

Image: Shutterstock

Pasta is my main indulgence, and with so many delicious dishes in our area, narrowing down the dishes to six was a challenge, so do expect a part two in the future. Note, too, that most restaurants now offer several gluten-free options for a slight additional charge.

Here, in no specific order, are some of my favorites:

La Scarpetta

3809 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, (941) 927-8716, lascarpettasarasota.com
La Scarpetta serves an amazing version of tortelli d'anatra—torelli served with a light duck ragù and orange zest. Slightly rich, with bright citrus notes that will make you wish you licked the plate.

Valentino

North Sarasota: 8203 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 359-6400; south Sarasota: 4045 Clark Road, Sarasota, (941) 921-9600; valentinopizzeria.com
If gorgonzola is your thing, then Valentino's Dejura gorgonzola is your dish. It's made with penne, gorgonzola, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, roasted garlic and a light cream sauce. The servings at dinner are large, so consider splitting two different pasta dishes and there will still be leftovers.

Napulè

7129 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 556-9639, napulesarasota.com
Where do I begin with their delicious pasta dishes, all homemade, of course? Perhaps with al dente fettuccine swirled in a pistachio cream sauce with speck. It is rich and luscious and perfect with a bold glass of Barolo.

Chianti

3900 Clark Road, Sarasota, (941) 952-3186, chiantisarasota.com
Chianti's "Sunday sauce" is the real-deal tradition of red gravy, with meatballs, pork ribs, homemade sausage and a pasta of your choice. Almost like going to nonna's house every Sunday

Peperonata Pasta

4141 S. Tamiami Trail, #13, Sarasota, (941) 870-2729, peperonatapasta.com
This pasta maker offers a huge variety of noodles, including high-nutrient flax pasta, but their ravioli are my favorite to purchase at the downtown Sarasota Farmers Market or at their store. Toss one package of butternut squash ravioli with one package of goat cheese ravioli and drizzle with olive oil, toasted pumpkin seeds and brown butter.

Bavaro's Pizzeria Napoletana & Pastaria

27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota, (941) 552-9131, bavarospizza.com
The new kid on the block, Bavaro's serves a number of pastas in addition to its pizza selection. I'm a fan of the linguine con vongole, made with clams, white wine, garlic and parsley.

Filed under
Valentino, La Scarpetta, Chianti, Napulé, Peperonata pasta, pasta
Show Comments
In this Article

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

$$ Italian, Pizza 27 Fletcher Ave.

The focus here is on the pizza, a traditional Neapolitan pie made with few ingredients that are put together just right.

Editor’s Pick

Chianti

$$ Italian 3900 Clark Road

Authentic Italian food served in a warm atmosphere, with calamari steak, veal saltimbocca and linguine and clam sauce among the highlights.

Editor’s Pick

Napulè

$$$ Italian 7129 S. Tamiami Trail

Napulè is the latest from Giuseppe Del Sole and Alessandro Di Ferdinando, the former owners of Made in Italy. The restaurant offers a traditional Italian men...

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pedal Pusher

Pedal Pubs Could Be Coming to Sarasota

1:18pm By Giulia Heyward

Dive in

Six Fun Sarasota Dive Bars

9:37am By Giulia Heyward

Just like nonna did it

Six Perfect Pasta Dishes

06/17/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The art of the deal

Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Deals

06/14/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

12:22pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents an "Encounter!" Season Including a World Premiere Work

06/17/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine's Top Doctors 2019 Party

06/17/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Falling in glove

Baseball Is Just One of the Reasons to Hit Up a Game at LECOM Park This Summer

06/17/2019 By Olivia Letts

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bayou Oaks Cottage

06/14/2019 By Robert Plunket

Irrigation

Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

06/11/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Travel

Frontier Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Sarasota and Cincinnati

1:49pm By Staff

Pedal Pusher

Pedal Pubs Could Be Coming to Sarasota

1:18pm By Giulia Heyward

Technology

Deckchair Live Web Cameras Installed at Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club

06/17/2019 By Staff

Government

DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Sanctuary Cities in Florida

06/17/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Healthcare

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, Blake Medical Center Partner on Nursing Program

06/14/2019 By Staff

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Top Doctors 2019

06/01/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe