American Airlines to Offer Daily Flights From SRQ to Philadelphia

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Image: Courtesy Photo

American Airlines has announced it will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Philadelphia flights are currently offered only on weekends, but as of December 18, 2019, passengers will be able to take advantage of daily flights to and from the city. American Airlines' other destinations from SRQ are Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C.