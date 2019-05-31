  1. News & City Life
American Airlines to Offer Daily Flights From SRQ to Philadelphia

The change takes place December 18.

By Staff 5/31/2019 at 12:28pm

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

Image: Courtesy Photo

American Airlines has announced it will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).  Philadelphia flights are currently offered only on weekends, but as of December 18, 2019, passengers will be able to take advantage of daily flights to and from the city. American Airlines' other destinations from SRQ are Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
