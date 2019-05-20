Here Are All 16 Restaurants Participating in Savor Sarasota for the First Time This Year

Reyna's Taqueria Image: Christine Siracusa

Get ready to chow down for less. Visit Sarasota County's Savor Sarasota restaurant promotion period kicks off next week, with nearly 90 restaurants participating, 16 of them new to the program.

Savor Sarasota begins Saturday, June 1, and runs through Friday, June 14. During those weeks, participating eateries will offer special multi-course prix fixe menus that go for $16 at lunch and $32 at dinner. In addition to many restaurants that have participated in Savor Sarasota over the past 14 years, this year's edition will include 16 new spots: