Get with the program
Here Are All 16 Restaurants Participating in Savor Sarasota for the First Time This Year
Bavaro's, Rudolph's, Reyna's and Speaks are just some of the new eateries offering Savor Sarasota deals beginning next week.
Get ready to chow down for less. Visit Sarasota County's Savor Sarasota restaurant promotion period kicks off next week, with nearly 90 restaurants participating, 16 of them new to the program.
Savor Sarasota begins Saturday, June 1, and runs through Friday, June 14. During those weeks, participating eateries will offer special multi-course prix fixe menus that go for $16 at lunch and $32 at dinner. In addition to many restaurants that have participated in Savor Sarasota over the past 14 years, this year's edition will include 16 new spots:
- Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
- Blu Kouzina
- Bridges Restaurant
- Café Evergreen
- Cha Cha Coconuts
- La Mucca Ballerina
- Le Petit Jardin Café
- Lovely Square
- Reyna’s Taqueria
- Ristorante San Marco
- Rudolph’s
- Speaks Clam Bar
- Tamiami Tap
- The Bistro at The Concession Golf Club
- Umbrellas 1296
- Venezia