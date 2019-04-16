Savor Sarasota Returns Again in June

A lamb dish at Tokaj, one of the restaurants participating in this year's Savor Sarasota Image: Chad Spencer

It's time to start pondering your summer meal plans, because Savor Sarasota, Visit Sarasota County's annual restaurant promotion event, will return again this year. The festivities will run from Saturday, June 1, to Friday, June 14, with dozens of restaurants offering prix fixe meals for $16 at lunch and $32 at dinner. Last year, nearly 90 restaurants participated in the event, which was created to boost traffic at local restaurants during a time when business often slows down. To see who's participating this year, check out the Visit Sarasota County website.