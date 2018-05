The Steakhouse Burger at Alpine Steakhouse, one of the restaurants participating in Savor Sarasota Image: Chad Spencer

Nearly 90 local restaurants are participating in Visit Sarasota County's annual Savor Sarasota event this year. The promotion runs June 1-14. Twenty-nine restaurants are new to the event, during which restaurants offer special prix-fixe lunches for $16 and prix-fixe dinners for $32. Find a complete list of participating eateries online.