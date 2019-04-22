Just One Week Left Until the Best Party of the Year

Celebrate the Best of Sarasota—and our 40th anniversary!—at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Image: Shutterstock

Our Best of Sarasota party is just one week away, and we can't wait to celebrate the best dining, shopping and entertainment our beautiful city has to offer—as well as our 40th anniversary!—at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on April 29. It's the best party of the season.

And to fully enjoy everything on offer at the party, you'll need to have a full belly. Here's a sneak peek at the food and drink that will be served.

If you love eating like a local, 17 of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals will be on hand to make sure your hunger is satiated. Feelin’ saucy? We’ve got Mi Pueblo. Downhome cookin’ more your speed? Head over to Brick’s. And we can’t wait to get a taste of what Michael’s On East will be serving!

Looking for something sweet? We’ve got you covered with Banyan Tree Chocolates & Café, Five-O Donut Co. and Noela Chocolate.

And if it’s great drinks you’re after, how about an ice-cold cocktail served from a luge from Nautical Gin? Or a Patrick’s 1481 concoction with local fave Mermaid Vodka? Step over to the Glenridge Fountain of Youth for some Champagne and a unique photo opportunity, and don’t miss living the margarita lifestyle at the One Particular Harbour's Margaritaville bar.

Get your tickets here—and hurry, this event always sells out! It's going to be a night to remember, and we can't wait to see you there.