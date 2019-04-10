  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Grants

Bay Park Conservancy Awarded $100,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

The grant will support the development of the 53-acre Sarasota bayfront.

By Staff 4/10/2019 at 10:34am

A rendering of the new bay park.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Bay Park Conservancy has received a $100,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to support the development of 53 acres on Sarasota Bay. The award will support efforts to implement Phase 1 of the Bay Park master plan and build out the first 10 acres of park land. Gulf Coast previously invested $100,000 in the master planning process and provided significant leadership in helping to secure over $2 million in philanthropic funding for the planning phase. 

The new grant will help the Bay Park Conservancy to transform the public land into a park for the community. As part of Phase 1, GCCF's support will revitalize the site with green, open space, public waterfront access and enjoyment, and an interactive living/learning park laboratory experience.

Filed under
development, The Bay
Show Comments

