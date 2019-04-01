State Street Adds New Vegetarian Items as Part of Menu Revamp

Seared cauliflower with grilled chicken Image: Courtesy Chris Voelker

In a push to offer more plant-based items, State Street Eating House + Cocktails recently rolled out a new dinner menu that includes entrées like seared cauliflower and Szechuan noodles, with optional upgrades like salmon, tofu, shrimp, octopus and more. The new dishes were dreamed up by State Street chef Adam Ruth. Don't worry: The restaurant's popular burger (the area's fifth best, according to our rankings) is still on the menu, as is the baked lobster macaroni and cheese.