Plant city

State Street Adds New Vegetarian Items as Part of Menu Revamp

New items include seared cauliflower and Szechuan noodles, with optional seafood upgrades.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 4/1/2019 at 2:55pm

Seared cauliflower with grilled chicken

Image: Courtesy Chris Voelker

In a push to offer more plant-based items, State Street Eating House + Cocktails recently rolled out a new dinner menu that includes entrées like seared cauliflower and Szechuan noodles, with optional upgrades like salmon, tofu, shrimp, octopus and more. The new dishes were dreamed up by State Street chef Adam Ruth. Don't worry: The restaurant's popular burger (the area's fifth best, according to our rankings) is still on the menu, as is the baked lobster macaroni and cheese.

vegetarian, vegetables, restaurant news, restaurants, food, State Street Eating House + Cocktails
State Street Eating House

$$$ American 1533 State Street

Featuring modern takes on classic comfort food (think lobster mac 'n' cheese, fried chicken and lamb), State Street also features an ambitious cocktail program and separate lounge.

