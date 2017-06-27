  1. Features
  2. The Best Burgers in Sarasota-Manatee

Best Burgers

The 15 Best Burgers in Sarasota-Manatee

From brilliant mash-ups to simple classics, the 15 best burgers in Sarasota-Manatee.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 6/27/2017 at 11:25am Published in the July 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

dsc2947 rgq2am

Image: Everett Dennison

1. My Uncle’s Burger, $16

Indigenous

Chef Steve Phelps’ revered downtown Sarasota fine dining establishment has little in common with Swensons, an Akron, Ohio, drive-in, except for this burger. As a youngster in the Cleveland restaurant industry, Phelps used to drive to Akron to down Swensons patties, but he never could figure out what made them so special. Until, that is, one night when Phelps’ uncle got drunk with a Swensons insider and convinced him to spill the beans:

Swensons cuts its ground beef with frozen butter, a common trick, and it also adds honey. Voilà!

Phelps’ iteration of the Swensons burger swaps out the honey for maple syrup and drops in beef from humanely raised Niman Ranch cattle. A double patty is laced with cheddar cheese, a barbecue-aioli blend and a pepper-forward bacon jam. On the side sits a pile of leftover bits of carrots and onions and the like, which in other restaurants would go in the rubbish bin, but are here transformed into pickled condiment. (Word to the wise: Don’t even think about asking for substitutions. This burger is as thought-through as everything else on Phelps’ menu, and his small kitchen can’t handle variations.)

The result: a studly burger that nods to Phelps’ history in northeast Ohio as well as his ethical commitments. It’s high. It’s low. It’s tasty as hell. It’s Sarasota’s best burger.

Img 2757 se2c8t

Image: Chad Spencer

2. Steakhouse Burger, $12

Alpine Steakhouse

Bypass the traditional bacon cheeseburger in favor of one stacked with pork jowl at Alpine Steakhouse, which gilds the lily with a couple of onion rings. The thick strips of jowl, what the Italians call guanciale, deliver intense smokiness, and the rich beef is ground in-house and cooked to the exact temperature you request. This bad boy isn’t always listed on the menu, but the staff promises you can order it anytime.

Pooo1582 m0mf9f

Image: Everett Dennison

3.Made Burger, $15

Made

No one would accuse Made chef Mark Woodruff of holding back. His dishes are decadent and bold, with a pileup of ingredients that walks the line between just enough and way too much. That goes for his signature burger, which includes (deep breath) high-end Niman Ranch beef, a tangle of barbacoa-style meat, sautéed red peppers and onions, a tart fried green tomato, cheese and lettuce, with a ramekin of the restaurant’s addictive homemade smoked ketchup on the side. You’ll never need to eat again. 

dsc1324 bgp8kw

The caramelized onion and brie burger at Shakespeare's English Pub.

Image: Everett Dennison

4. Caramelized Onion and Brie Burger, $10.50

Shakespeare’s English Pub

A legend. This burger has been helping locals soak up the beer selection at Shakespeare’s for more than a decade. A nest of slowly cooked-down onions flavored with balsamic vinegar rests atop the meat and below an X of brie slices, and the whole thing is slid into a rosemary-scented bun and accented with lettuce, tomato and onion. The patties here are thick, allowing the cooks to develop thick, black skins on the outside while keeping the interiors bloody. This beauty will never go out of style.

Img 5536 if8pdc

State Street's fresh ground burger.

Image: Chad Spencer

5. Fresh Ground Burger, $10-$13

State Street Eating House + Cocktails

Rather than serving straight-from-the-jar pickles and raw onions, State Street slices cucumbers and red onions into thin ribbons and pickles them in-house before throwing them on top of the meat and cheese. The pickling adds moisture and a hint of sweetness, contrasting with the richness of the fat and protein below. Another hit: the bun. Most times, the sesame seeds on a bun are little more than decoration. Here, that shower of seeds is powerful enough to add their flavor to the overall package.

6. Wild Mushroom Wagyu Cheeseburger, $18

The Capital Grille

Of all the burgers on the list, this one might be the most exactly cooked. The trick: a patty as tall as an NBA player, which allows the exterior to crisp up while the inside remains juicy and red. It would be perfect even without the slice of Havarti and the cluster of mushrooms (sautéed until soft, but still possessing some chew), but those elements add some dazzle, as does a drizzle of 15-year-old balsamic vinegar. At $18, this is the most expensive burger we rated. And it’s worth every penny.

Img 6692 dbrwqs

The Mighty Murf Burger at Michael's On East

Image: Chad Spencer

7. Mighty Murf Burger, $16.95

Michael’s On East

Some complicated burger creations fall apart under the weight of their pretensions. Not so this adventurous invention. The patty is a mix of bison, chorizo and mushrooms, a blend that foregrounds the spice of the pork sausage and prevents the lean bison meat from drying out. This thing is so juicy it’s a double-napkin dish. The innovative blend keeps throwing out surprises as you eat your way through it. An experiment that pays off.

Img 3773 alxbf4

The Hob Nob's classic cheeseburger.

Image: Chad Spencer

8. Cheeseburger, $7.95

The Hob Nob

Nothing creative here—just simple drive-in nostalgia, served lightning-quick in a red plastic basket lined with greasy wax paper. The Hob Nob’s smallish patties are thin, topped with gooey American cheese, rounds of crisp white onion, slabs of lettuce and a slice of tomato that’s actually red, all of it enclosed in a crisped bun daubed with mayo. It doesn’t sound like anything special, but the combination is off the charts, delivering a rush that will have you recalling sock hops you never attended and jalopy rides you never went on.

9. Conflicted Burger, $7.97

BurgerFi

Five Guys used to hold the title for best quick-fired chain burger in Sarasota, but based on a recent head-to-head, BurgerFi gets the nod these days. It’s the same basic setup: default double patties, quickly griddled and packed with whatever toppings you like. What sets it apart are fun change-ups like the Conflicted Burger, which combines a meat patty with a vegetarian one. The quinoa-based plant patty is good enough to eat on its own, but its vegetal notes are a nice addition to the juice and crispiness of its beefy companion. No need to feel guilty for making your order a double.

Img 3460 ogyvyn

Daily Eats' namesake burger.

Image: Chad Spencer

10. Daily Eats Burger, $9

Daily Eats

Daily Eats brings a DIY philosophy to burger construction, offering a basic variety for $9 and allowing you to upgrade it as you like, with traditional add-ons like caramelized onions (yum) and bacon (ditto) and somewhat outré options like avocado. The onions are sticky and sweet and the bacon meaty and formidable. And the entire combo, served inside an old-school foil wrapper, is enchanting, even if the temperature control is off. A satisfying halfway point between a fast food burger and a more imposing steakhouse version.

11. The Original, $4.99-$9.79

S’macks Burgers & Shakes

For a throwback with a locavore twist, order S’macks’ classic double-patty fast food burger tricked out with bison meat from Three Suns Ranch in Punta Gorda. The meat is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tangy “S’macks sauce” and your choice of more whimsical picks like jalapeños before being slapped between potato roll halves. It’s a subtly updated classic. Ground bison is leaner than traditional ground beef, so the patties are a little dry, but the flavor is outstanding, and the aridity is just an excuse to throw on some more of the house sauce.

Img 6025 am4hyd

Duffy's cheeseburger

Image: Chad Spencer

12. Cheeseburger, $6.55

Duffy’s Tavern

Duffy’s has been a Holmes Beach institution since 1958, and its burgers are still pulling in commuters from Sarasota and Tampa, as well as long-time islanders and kids back home from college. The restaurant has added some frou-frou options like blue cheese, caramelized onions and the like, but its calling card remains its standard cheeseburger. The meat is the star, with a peppered exterior that delivers a sting. Ideal fuel for a day on the sand.

Img 6678 sxogf9

BrewBurgers' cheeseburger and fries.

Image: Chad Spencer

13. Cheeseburger, $8.69

BrewBurgers

The grill gurus at BrewBurgers’ two Venice locations are expert searers, adept at keeping thin patties pink and juicy while scarring their exteriors to blackened beauty. A tender, floury bun hugs the patty and contains the lettuce and tomato and a fistful of shredded lettuce. These burgers are a perfect accompaniment to the restaurant’s excellent selection of local beers. The menu gets adventurous and even a bit odd with toppings like mushrooms, tapenade and Buffalo sauce, but we prefer the straight-up, lactose-heavy classic.

14. Daily Bistro Burger, $11

Blu Island Bistro

You never know what chef Alan Laskowski has in store until you belly up at his charming Venice eatery and ask what’s what. The Daily Bistro Burger may not change every day, but Laskowski mixes it up at least every few days. On a recent visit, the beef lay beneath a pile of sweet, charred pulled pork, a strip of bacon and some dripping cheese. If it sounds like a bit much, that’s because it was. But we finished every bite, and we’ll be back again soon to taste what Laskowski cooks up next.

15. Bacon Cheeseburger, $11

Patrick’s 1481

An institution. For years, Patrick’s hoarded best burger awards from local media outlets, delivering solid, straightforward combos built around patties that would come red in the middle if you so desired. The restaurant moved down the street to its current digs after 25 years in its previous Five Points home but made sure to bring those burgers with it. There may be more creative burgers out there today, but a throwback Patrick’s patty still has the capacity to wow, particularly on Mondays, when the eatery slashes the price to an absurd $5.

Choosing the Winner

We huddled with our food editors and sent out missives on social media to compile a hit list of some 30 top contenders. Then we ate our weight in burgers, rating each one we sampled on a scale of one to five in five separate categories:

Meat taste
Bun flavor
Topping quality
Creativity
OMG factor

Restaurants could also earn up to two bonus points for cooking their burgers to the correct temperature.

Running the numbers helped us steer clear of preconceptions and stay objective, and the final scores revealed some winners and losers that we might not have predicted when we began our quest.

Taste is a subjective matter, though, and we realize you may have some other burgers you think belong in the top 15. We’d love to include you in the discussion. Leave a comment with your favorite burgers or post them on our Facebook page.

Filed under
burgers
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Best Burgers in Sarasota-Manatee

The French Fry Hall of Fame

Almost any fry is a good fry. But these are all-time greats.

Here's the Secret to Council's Bradenton Recreation's Famous Burgers

Owners and cooks come and go. The grill at Council’s Bradenton Recreation remains.

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

Beyond Meat claims its Beyond Burger looks and tastes like fresh ground beef. Does it?

What Condiments Take a Good Burger Over the Top?

Four local chefs share their favorites.

My Burger with George C. Scott

New York Post theater critic and frequent Sarasota visitor Michael Riedel recalls his most memorable burger.

Burger Breakdown: Shakespeare's Famous Caramelized Onion and Brie Burger

Here's how Shakespeare's puts together its famous burger.

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Best Burgers

The French Fry Hall of Fame

12:46pm By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

Burger Breakdown: Shakespeare's Famous Caramelized Onion and Brie Burger

12:20pm By Emma Burke

Best Burgers

What Condiments Take a Good Burger Over the Top?

12:02pm Photography by Pam Daniel

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

11:45am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Delivers Big with Broadway in Black

06/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 22-28

06/22/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

06/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre Heats Up with Summer Cabaret Festival

06/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

IncrediBello! at Historic Asolo Theater Brings Laughs and Surprises to the Whole Family

06/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Fashion & Shopping

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Five Gifts Your Dad Wants for Father's Day

06/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

06/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

06/08/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

News

Dates for This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival Announced

06/20/2017 By Megan McDonald

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Welcome to the Jungle

An Unused Plot of Land Becomes a Thriving Food Forest at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

06/13/2017 By Rick Morgan

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

11:45am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe