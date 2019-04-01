  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"

Trend Report: Spring Florals

Fashion blogger Heather Saba rounds up the prettiest prints for spring.

By Heather Saba 4/1/2019 at 3:43pm

Image: Amy McKinlay Photography 

To paraphrase the iconic Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, florals for spring are less than riveting. However, I can’t fight the urge to buy all the floral things this time of year. Yes, me—the girl who always wear black, and if I’m caught wearing a pattern, I can promise you it’s either stripes, a micro-polka dot or animal print. 


I don’t know what it is, but something about this time of year has me welcoming a rainbow of colors and botanical blooms into my closet with open arms. So now that spring has officially sprung, I think it’s time we all freshen up our wardrobes with some feminine florals. 

Must-Have Spring Florals

Image: Courtesy Photos

UO Keeley eyelash-knit pullover sweater, $79 at Urban Outfitters // High-neck jumpsuit in Liberty Josephine floral, $248 at J. Crew // PAIGE Colette jeans, $219 at Shopbop // Lammy ruched floral frill mini skirt, $38 at Goodnight Macaroon

Floral Dresses

Image: Courtesy Photos

Lovers + Friends Day Keeper Midi Dress in Goldenrod Ditsy, $228 at Revolve // coolchange Bailey Mahana dress, $298 at Shopbop // Fame and Partners Schalice dress, $249 at Shopbop // We are Kindred Tabitha asymmetrical dress, $360 at Shopbop //Lottie floral-print frilled belted mini dress, $60 at Goodnight Macaroon // Karola floral ruffled tiered mini dress, $64 at Goodnight Macaroon // J.Crew Tana floral print poplin dress, $200 at Net-a-Porter

Some Kind of Beautiful midi dress, $395 at Free People // OPT Missa dress, $139 at Shopbop // LIKELY Zadie Floral Banks dress, $198 at Revolve 

Shoes

Image: Courtesy Photos

Villa Rouge Zoey sandals, $145 at Shopbop // Dolce & Gabanna Floral Block Heel Mules, $1,195 at Saks Fifth Avenue // GEDEBE Clarence mule in nude, $312 at Revolve // Gucci Princetown floral slippers, $790 at Saks Fifth Avenue //Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies floral silk pump, $795 at Nordstrom

Monochromatic Florals

Not a fan of color? There’s still plenty of floral fashions for the monochromatic closet.

Malina floral open-back flared mini dress, $47 at Goodnight Macaroon // Sophia Webster Jumbo Lilico floral applique suede ankle boots, $695 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Cleva ruched high-neck ruffled floral blouse, $33 at Goodnight Macaroon // Milly Brittany skirt ($395) + Camila Top ($295) at Shopbop //Milly Grace dress, $495 at Shopbop // Shadi Askari-Farhat Ilsa Top ($238) and Shadi Askari-Farhat Joseva Skirt ($268) at Shopbop // Shrimps Venezia Bag, $725 at Shopbop // Dodo Bar Or Gwen sequin floral tank top ($475) and Dodo Bar Or Gladys sequined floral skirt ($745) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Beach Ready Spring Florals

Image: Courtesy Photos

1 4 UR Soul one-piece swimsuit, $198 at Free People // Miu Miu 3D floral embellished slide sandals, $300 at Neiman Marcus Last Call //Nanette Lepore Bloom botanical tunic swim coverup, $148 at Bloomingdale’s // Louis Vuitton The Party Fleur sunglasses, $1,100 at Louis Vuitton // Gucci Flora Print textured vinyl tote, $1,100 at Nordstrom

Other Pretty Floral Things

Image: Courtesy Photos 

Eugenia Kim Lettie flower visor, $295 at Anthropologie // Laurida white floral pearl drop earrings, $30 at Goodnight Macaroon // LOVESHACKFANCY Pauline floral headband, $45 at Shopbop // Oscar de la Renta Tro flower leather crossbody bag, $2,690 at Saks Fifth Avenue // MacKenzie Childs Flower Market casserole dish, $145 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Jennifer Behr Pearl Flower bobby pin set, $258 at Anthropologie

Image: Amy McKinlay Photography

To Shop My Look:

Romper: Show Me Your Mumu // Sunglasses: Sonix // Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell // Bag: ZAC Zac Posen //Earrings: BaubleBar

Filed under
Trend Report
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Review

Bushido Izayaki Rolls Out Creative Japanese Fare in a Samurai-Themed Strip Mall Space

04/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

10 Bucks or Less

3 Pepper Burrito Co. Brings Mission Burritos to the Heart of Downtown

04/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plant city

State Street Adds New Vegetarian Items as Part of Menu Revamp

04/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Second coming

The Starlite Room Will Get a Makeover and Be Featured on the Food Network

03/29/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2019

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Legal Aid Manasota Access To Justice

03/29/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Second coming

The Starlite Room Will Get a Makeover and Be Featured on the Food Network

03/29/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

FST and Playwright Mark St. Germain Present World Premiere: Wednesday's Child

03/28/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"

Trend Report: Spring Florals

04/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Retail

Jaguar Dealership Wins 'Outstanding Dealer Award'

03/29/2019 By Staff

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Retail

Average Easter Spending Expected to Reach $151

03/26/2019 By Staff

BUSINESS OF FASHION

Fashion Mega-Influencer Blair Eadie Has Made Sarasota Her Second Home

03/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

Premier Sotheby's International Realty Named to National List of Top Brokerage Companies

04/01/2019 Photography by Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home Full of History on St. Armands

04/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Architecture

Iconic Sarasota Home Named to National Register of Historic Places

03/29/2019 By Staff

Construction

Number of Housing Starts Down in February

03/28/2019 By Staff

Real estate

TreeUmph! Co-Founder Joins Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office

03/28/2019 By Staff

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2019

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Meet and Greet

Buchanan Staff Announces Mobile Office Hours in Manatee County

04/01/2019 By Staff

Law

Kirk-Pinkerton Attorney to Aid Veterans Seek Damages Against 3M

04/01/2019 By Staff

What I've Learned

Retired General and Venice Resident Gerald E. McIlmoyle Played a Major Role in the Cuban Missile Crisis

04/01/2019 By David Hackett

Travel & Outdoors

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Will Break Ground on New Venice Hospital on April 4

04/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit Opens Coffee Shop-Style Center for Those Affected By Cancer

03/29/2019 By Staff

Mental health

Report Puts Annual Cost of Untreated Mental Illness in Sarasota County Children at $86 Million

03/28/2019 By Staff

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Beyond the tremors

Parkinson's Expert on What the Latest Research Is Telling Us About the Disease

03/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe