"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"
Trend Report: Spring Florals
Fashion blogger Heather Saba rounds up the prettiest prints for spring.
To paraphrase the iconic Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, florals for spring are less than riveting. However, I can’t fight the urge to buy all the floral things this time of year. Yes, me—the girl who always wear black, and if I’m caught wearing a pattern, I can promise you it’s either stripes, a micro-polka dot or animal print.
I don’t know what it is, but something about this time of year has me welcoming a rainbow of colors and botanical blooms into my closet with open arms. So now that spring has officially sprung, I think it’s time we all freshen up our wardrobes with some feminine florals.
Must-Have Spring Florals
UO Keeley eyelash-knit pullover sweater, $79 at Urban Outfitters // High-neck jumpsuit in Liberty Josephine floral, $248 at J. Crew // PAIGE Colette jeans, $219 at Shopbop // Lammy ruched floral frill mini skirt, $38 at Goodnight Macaroon
Floral Dresses
Lovers + Friends Day Keeper Midi Dress in Goldenrod Ditsy, $228 at Revolve // coolchange Bailey Mahana dress, $298 at Shopbop // Fame and Partners Schalice dress, $249 at Shopbop // We are Kindred Tabitha asymmetrical dress, $360 at Shopbop //Lottie floral-print frilled belted mini dress, $60 at Goodnight Macaroon // Karola floral ruffled tiered mini dress, $64 at Goodnight Macaroon // J.Crew Tana floral print poplin dress, $200 at Net-a-Porter
Some Kind of Beautiful midi dress, $395 at Free People // OPT Missa dress, $139 at Shopbop // LIKELY Zadie Floral Banks dress, $198 at Revolve
Shoes
Villa Rouge Zoey sandals, $145 at Shopbop // Dolce & Gabanna Floral Block Heel Mules, $1,195 at Saks Fifth Avenue // GEDEBE Clarence mule in nude, $312 at Revolve // Gucci Princetown floral slippers, $790 at Saks Fifth Avenue //Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies floral silk pump, $795 at Nordstrom
Monochromatic Florals
Not a fan of color? There’s still plenty of floral fashions for the monochromatic closet.
Malina floral open-back flared mini dress, $47 at Goodnight Macaroon // Sophia Webster Jumbo Lilico floral applique suede ankle boots, $695 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Cleva ruched high-neck ruffled floral blouse, $33 at Goodnight Macaroon // Milly Brittany skirt ($395) + Camila Top ($295) at Shopbop //Milly Grace dress, $495 at Shopbop // Shadi Askari-Farhat Ilsa Top ($238) and Shadi Askari-Farhat Joseva Skirt ($268) at Shopbop // Shrimps Venezia Bag, $725 at Shopbop // Dodo Bar Or Gwen sequin floral tank top ($475) and Dodo Bar Or Gladys sequined floral skirt ($745) at Saks Fifth Avenue
Beach Ready Spring Florals
1 4 UR Soul one-piece swimsuit, $198 at Free People // Miu Miu 3D floral embellished slide sandals, $300 at Neiman Marcus Last Call //Nanette Lepore Bloom botanical tunic swim coverup, $148 at Bloomingdale’s // Louis Vuitton The Party Fleur sunglasses, $1,100 at Louis Vuitton // Gucci Flora Print textured vinyl tote, $1,100 at Nordstrom
Other Pretty Floral Things
Eugenia Kim Lettie flower visor, $295 at Anthropologie // Laurida white floral pearl drop earrings, $30 at Goodnight Macaroon // LOVESHACKFANCY Pauline floral headband, $45 at Shopbop // Oscar de la Renta Tro flower leather crossbody bag, $2,690 at Saks Fifth Avenue // MacKenzie Childs Flower Market casserole dish, $145 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Jennifer Behr Pearl Flower bobby pin set, $258 at Anthropologie
To Shop My Look:
Romper: Show Me Your Mumu // Sunglasses: Sonix // Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell // Bag: ZAC Zac Posen //Earrings: BaubleBar