Trend Report: Spring Florals

To paraphrase the iconic Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, florals for spring are less than riveting. However, I can’t fight the urge to buy all the floral things this time of year. Yes, me—the girl who always wear black, and if I’m caught wearing a pattern, I can promise you it’s either stripes, a micro-polka dot or animal print.



I don’t know what it is, but something about this time of year has me welcoming a rainbow of colors and botanical blooms into my closet with open arms. So now that spring has officially sprung, I think it’s time we all freshen up our wardrobes with some feminine florals.

Must-Have Spring Florals

UO Keeley eyelash-knit pullover sweater, $79 at Urban Outfitters // High-neck jumpsuit in Liberty Josephine floral, $248 at J. Crew // PAIGE Colette jeans, $219 at Shopbop // Lammy ruched floral frill mini skirt, $38 at Goodnight Macaroon

Floral Dresses

Lovers + Friends Day Keeper Midi Dress in Goldenrod Ditsy, $228 at Revolve // coolchange Bailey Mahana dress, $298 at Shopbop // Fame and Partners Schalice dress, $249 at Shopbop // We are Kindred Tabitha asymmetrical dress, $360 at Shopbop //Lottie floral-print frilled belted mini dress, $60 at Goodnight Macaroon // Karola floral ruffled tiered mini dress, $64 at Goodnight Macaroon // J.Crew Tana floral print poplin dress, $200 at Net-a-Porter

Some Kind of Beautiful midi dress, $395 at Free People // OPT Missa dress, $139 at Shopbop // LIKELY Zadie Floral Banks dress, $198 at Revolve

Shoes

Villa Rouge Zoey sandals, $145 at Shopbop // Dolce & Gabanna Floral Block Heel Mules, $1,195 at Saks Fifth Avenue // GEDEBE Clarence mule in nude, $312 at Revolve // Gucci Princetown floral slippers, $790 at Saks Fifth Avenue //Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies floral silk pump, $795 at Nordstrom

Monochromatic Florals

Not a fan of color? There’s still plenty of floral fashions for the monochromatic closet.

Malina floral open-back flared mini dress, $47 at Goodnight Macaroon // Sophia Webster Jumbo Lilico floral applique suede ankle boots, $695 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Cleva ruched high-neck ruffled floral blouse, $33 at Goodnight Macaroon // Milly Brittany skirt ($395) + Camila Top ($295) at Shopbop //Milly Grace dress, $495 at Shopbop // Shadi Askari-Farhat Ilsa Top ($238) and Shadi Askari-Farhat Joseva Skirt ($268) at Shopbop // Shrimps Venezia Bag, $725 at Shopbop // Dodo Bar Or Gwen sequin floral tank top ($475) and Dodo Bar Or Gladys sequined floral skirt ($745) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Beach Ready Spring Florals

1 4 UR Soul one-piece swimsuit, $198 at Free People // Miu Miu 3D floral embellished slide sandals, $300 at Neiman Marcus Last Call //Nanette Lepore Bloom botanical tunic swim coverup, $148 at Bloomingdale’s // Louis Vuitton The Party Fleur sunglasses, $1,100 at Louis Vuitton // Gucci Flora Print textured vinyl tote, $1,100 at Nordstrom

Other Pretty Floral Things

Eugenia Kim Lettie flower visor, $295 at Anthropologie // Laurida white floral pearl drop earrings, $30 at Goodnight Macaroon // LOVESHACKFANCY Pauline floral headband, $45 at Shopbop // Oscar de la Renta Tro flower leather crossbody bag, $2,690 at Saks Fifth Avenue // MacKenzie Childs Flower Market casserole dish, $145 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Jennifer Behr Pearl Flower bobby pin set, $258 at Anthropologie

To Shop My Look:

Romper: Show Me Your Mumu // Sunglasses: Sonix // Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell // Bag: ZAC Zac Posen //Earrings: BaubleBar