Luncheon Will Recognize Sister Cities Leaders

Former Sarasota Mayor Kelly Kirschner Image: Barbara Banks

The Sister Cities Association of Sarasota is holding a luncheon honoring City of Sarasota mayors that begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20. The event is titled “Building Bridges of Peace and Understanding” and will be MCed by former Mayor Kelly Kirshner. It will include tributes to mayors instrumental in leading Sarasota's relationship with its eight sister cities—Hamilton, Canada; Perpignan, France; Vladimir, Russia; Tel Mond, Israel; Dunfermline, Scotland; Treviso, Italy; Xiamen, China; Merida, Mexico; and Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. The luncheon takes place at the Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive, Sarasota. Tickets are $35.