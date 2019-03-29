  1. Health & Fitness
Nonprofit Opens Coffee Shop-Style Center for Those Affected By Cancer

The Team Tony Cancer Foundation recently unveiled its new Cancer Connection Center at 3562 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota.

By Staff 3/29/2019 at 11:40am

From left to right: Team Tony Cancer Foundation development director Melissa Ferlazzo, Team Tony support program coordinator Kelly Deam, Team Tony board member Linda Vernon, Team Tony co-founder Lori Kayser, Team Tony founder Tony McEachern, Team Tony program director Angela Long, Art Day of Day Hagan Asset Management, Shelly Glenn of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, Team Tony founding board member Tom Cramer and Shaun Merriman of CenterState Bank

Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Sarasota's Team Tony Cancer Foundation recently unveiled its new Cancer Connection Center at 3562 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota. The center is a coffee shop-style concept that provides a safe, supportive and welcoming environment designed to deliver peer-to-peer support, create a sense of belonging and provide free resources and educational opportunities to enhance the well-being of those affected by cancer. The facility houses a casual, self-service coffee bar with a kitchen area that offers coffee, tea, water and light snacks. Those seeking support can grab a cup of coffee and connect with a survivor teammate and more. The Team Tony Cancer Foundation’s four staff members will also work out of the center.

News & City Life

