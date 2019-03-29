Health care
Nonprofit Opens Coffee Shop-Style Center for Those Affected By Cancer
The Team Tony Cancer Foundation recently unveiled its new Cancer Connection Center at 3562 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota.
Sarasota's Team Tony Cancer Foundation recently unveiled its new Cancer Connection Center at 3562 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota. The center is a coffee shop-style concept that provides a safe, supportive and welcoming environment designed to deliver peer-to-peer support, create a sense of belonging and provide free resources and educational opportunities to enhance the well-being of those affected by cancer. The facility houses a casual, self-service coffee bar with a kitchen area that offers coffee, tea, water and light snacks. Those seeking support can grab a cup of coffee and connect with a survivor teammate and more. The Team Tony Cancer Foundation’s four staff members will also work out of the center.