Jewish Day School Leader Speaks at National Conference

Dan Ceaser Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Dan Ceaser, the head of school for Sarasota's Hershorin Schiff Community Day School, recently led a session on innovative models for Jewish day schools at Prizmah, a national conference in Atlanta. During the session, titled "Navigating the New Reality of Your 'Atypical' Day School Family," Ceaser discussed Community Day School's model of inclusion and how it has affected enrollment and culture. Ceaser has served as head of school since 2015; during his tenure, enrollment has grown from 85 to 260. Prizmah hosted more than 1,000 Jewish day school leaders, Jewish community leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators.