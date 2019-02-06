Greek Festivals, Farmers Markets and More Local Dining Events

Catch the Farmers Market every Saturday in downtown Sarasota Image: Shutterstock

Thursday, Feb. 7

The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Studies (UF-IFAS) is hosting another food workshop. Starting at 12:30 p.m., students will learn how to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, a food preservation process that will make groceries last longer. They'll also pick up helpful guides on finding the right food to dehydrate and the best dehydrator to buy. Registration is available online.

Friday, Feb. 8

Home-grown gardens are all the rage, and this workshop by the UF-IFAS will teach students the proper techniques for washing and storing their herbs and vegetables. Starting at 10 a.m., attendees will be educated on the dangers of food-borne illnesses, and learn safer, healthier ways to stretch those seeds. Registration is available online.

Saturday, Feb. 9

The 34th annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival is here! Starting at 11 a.m. at the Saint Barbara Orthodox Greek Church, enjoy Greek music, culture and, of course, food. The festival will feature specially imported goods that aren't available in American grocery stores. More information can be found online.

With season in full swing, the Sarasota Farmers Market is here to provide all of the fresh produce, artisanal goods and delicious empanadas downtown Sarasota can hold. Starting at 6 a.m., grab a coffee from Java Dog, browse the produce at Worden Farm, or contemplate buying that jar of pickled relish. A full list of vendors is available here.

Earth Origins Market at Stickney Point wants you to try their chocolate. Starting at 12 p.m., sample the wide range of chocolates the store carries, from vegan to sugar-free. All of the samples are free, although there's no guarantee that you won't leave with a bag or two. Find more information online.