Environment
Free Workshop Offers Tips on How to Save Energy, Water
Sarasota County's University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences office is offering a free workshop with tips on how to save energy, water and money at your home from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. All attendees will receive a do-it-yourself energy saving kit. Advance registration is required.