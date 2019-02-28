Wireless Communications Company Rebrands

Vislink Technologies, Inc., chief executive officer Roger Branton Image: Courtesy xG Technology

Sarasota's xG Technology, Inc., a wireless communications company, recently changed its corporate name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. The new name was chosen to reflect the company’s focus on the market for live event video communications. The name change is part of a larger global repositioning of the company that emphasizes its work designing, manufacturing and deploying video solutions in broadcast, media and military, government and public safety markets.