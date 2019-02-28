  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

What I've Learned

What I've Learned: Builder Tom Jackson on Sarasota's Changing Landscape

Today, Jackson lives near downtown and relishes what Sarasota has become—a vibrant, walkable culture center teeming with amenities.

By David Hackett 2/28/2019 at 2:43pm Published in the March 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Tom Jackson

Image: Evan Sigmund

 

When he was a teenager, Tom Jackson, 63, recalls Sarasota being so sparsely developed that he and his buddies could ride bikes down a nearly empty two-lane Clark Road all the way to Myakka State Park. Today, Jackson lives near downtown and relishes what Sarasota has become—a vibrant, walkable culture center teeming with amenities.

Jackson has been building and renovating commercial, nonprofit and residential properties since 1979, and has, with his wife Nancee, co-owned Jackson and Associates General Contractors Inc. since 1989. Some of their marquee projects include the 10-story Pierre Condominium on Longboat Key, Sarasota Main Street Plaza and the recently opened six-story condominium at 1500 State Street, a 50,000-square-foot architectural challenge built on a tiny sliver of 4,800 square feet of land. Jackson was a co-developer of this project; his daughter Kylie sold the units and his son Jamie was one of the superintendents of construction.

“We’ve been through three or four building cycles. One of the keys to our success is that when the market is strong, as it is today, we do not take on more work than we can handle. I look at it like we’re pulling a wagon, which contains all the work we’re doing, and at the same time pushing a cart in front of us to take in new work as room in the wagon opens. Keeping both the cart and the wagon in balance is critical, particularly in times like these when the labor market is tight and supply costs are rising.

“After Hurricane Andrew in 1992, building codes and the education of building officials and inspectors really began to improve in Florida, and the standards have continued improving. Because of that, the quality of homes being built today is significantly better than the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“We’ve completed more than 2,000 residential projects, including many renovations. To stay within budget, homeowners should first do forensic work. A home is like a human body in the sense that what is under the skin, the skeleton, is vitally important, even if you think you are making only cosmetic changes. One example we see a lot is homeowners buying hurricane-resistant windows without making sure their structure is rated to hold them. All that gives them is some very expensive windows and a false sense of security.

“Sarasota has come a long way. I remember in the mid-1980s when downtown closed its doors at 5 p.m. on a Friday. I’m a fan of how Sarasota has developed. In 2000, the city brought in New Urbanist planner Andres Duany to help create a master plan for a vibrant, walkable downtown, and I think that both the city and county have done a good job of achieving that goal for all age groups and interests. There are great restaurants, theaters, music, the waterfront, Selby Botanical Gardens. I love going to the gospel brunch at the Blue Rooster and the farmers market on a Saturday
morning.

“My wife Nancee has been my partner since the outset. We will be married 35 years this year. One of the reasons it’s worked so well is that we each handle different aspects of the business; she does the interior design and space planning. It’s a tremendous benefit when your business partner is your best friend.

“I never get tired of coming to work in the morning because my job involves creating things. I drive down Main Street and see buildings that we have built or restored, and I feel like they are monuments to time. It’s incredibly rewarding.” 

Filed under
development, What I've Learned
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Supermarket Sweep

A Roundup of Alternative Grocery Stores and Best Buys

4:05pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Grove Serves Up Good Food and Good Times in Lakewood Ranch

3:29pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

So Here's a Story from A to Z

New 'Modern Israeli' Food Truck Debuts This Weekend

02/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

Afternoon Tea, Berry Festivals and other Local Dining Events

02/27/2019 Photography by Giulia Heyward

Coffee Klatch

Varietal, a New Coffee Shop, Opens in the Rosemary District

02/27/2019 By Isaac Eger

Arts & Entertainment

Picture This

A Day in the Life of Sarasota

4:28pm Photography by Jenny Acheson, Everett Dennison, Chris Lake, and Brad McCourtney By Chad Spencer

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Bahi Hut

4:22pm Illustrations by John Pirman

The Lion King

Actor Jared Dixon Perfects His Craft in Disney's The Lion King

4:15pm By Giulia Heyward

Global Game

Victory Rock's Athletes Travel Across the World for Their Basketball Dreams

11:48am By David Hackett

Just Say Yes

We Tried It: FST's Improv Workshop

11:37am By Isaac Eger

Construction

Former NBA Player Hired By Sarasota Homebuilder

10:40am By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

11:57am By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Picture This

A Day in the Life of Sarasota

4:28pm Photography by Jenny Acheson, Everett Dennison, Chris Lake, and Brad McCourtney By Chad Spencer

Uptown Downtown

A Surge of New $2-Million-Plus Condos Lifts the Sarasota Real Estate Market

3:12pm By Ilene Denton

Construction

Former NBA Player Hired By Sarasota Homebuilder

10:40am By Staff

Deals

Law Firm Buys Lakewood Ranch Building for New Office

02/27/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

Remember When You Could Buy a Siesta Key Penthouse for $219,000?

02/26/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Free Class Covers How to 'Close Up' Your Florida Home

02/25/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Picture This

A Day in the Life of Sarasota

4:28pm Photography by Jenny Acheson, Everett Dennison, Chris Lake, and Brad McCourtney By Chad Spencer

The Lion King

Actor Jared Dixon Perfects His Craft in Disney's The Lion King

4:15pm By Giulia Heyward

Uptown Downtown

A Surge of New $2-Million-Plus Condos Lifts the Sarasota Real Estate Market

3:12pm By Ilene Denton

What I've Learned

What I've Learned: Builder Tom Jackson on Sarasota's Changing Landscape

2:43pm By David Hackett

Global Game

Victory Rock's Athletes Travel Across the World for Their Basketball Dreams

11:48am By David Hackett

Education

$500,000 Donation to Fund Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Scholarships

10:45am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Article

Artist and Author Kat Schuetz Wants to Help People Think Outside the Box

02/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe