Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 14-20

Seal and Stomp at the Van Wezel, Baltimore Orioles Springfest and much more.

By Ilene Denton 2/14/2019 at 10:19am

Valerie Inertie on the Cyr Wheel.

Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Circus Sarasota

Feb. 15-March 10

Circus acts from around the world converge on the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park for a brand-new edition of Circus Sarasota, including the hand-balancing Kolev Sisters, equestrian Ambra Andine, Hans Klose and his trained canines, and Joseph Dominick Bauer Jr., who takes time out from his ringmaster duties to thrill us on the Wheel of Destiny.

 

Seal

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Seal

Feb. 16

Four-time Grammy Award winner and British pop icon Seal (“Crazy,” “Kiss from a Rose”) makes his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel. Buy a concert ticket or pony up for that night’s big Van Wezel gala: elegant pre-show dinner and post-show partying to benefit the hall’s education programs.

 

Ed Smith Stadium

Image: Steve Hall © Hedrich Blessing 2012

Orioles Sarasota Springfest

Feb. 16 

Meet the boys of summer at the Orioles Springfest as the Baltimore O’s shape up for spring training. Behind-the-scenes tours of Ed Smith Stadium, a Q&A with outfielder Cedric Mullins, “pitch for charity” to benefit Miracle League Baseball, and the opportunity to play catch on the field (if you bring your glove), plus lots more. Details here.  

 

Xin Ying in Martha Graham’s Diversion of Angels.

Image: Hibbard Nash Photography

Martha Graham Dance Company

Feb. 15-18

Demand was so high for tickets to see this historic dance company that an extra Monday evening performance has been added. Thanks, Sarasota Ballet, for bringing it to Sarasota.

 

 

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb. 15  

From ballroom to hip hop and everything in between, the long-running ABC show comes alive on the Van Wezel stage with lots of the dancers  you’ve rooted for.

 

Stomp

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Stomp

Feb. 17

The delightfully inventive off-Broadway troupe that creates percussion rhythms out of everyday objects returns to the Van Wezel—great fun for all ages.

 

A scene from Finding Neverland.

Image: Jeremy Daniel

Finding Neverland

Feb. 19-20

A Sarasota stop on its national tour for this musical about how writer J.M. Barrie met the family that would inspire Peter Pan, Or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. Two performances at the Van Wezel.

 

 

A scene from The Magic Flute.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

The Magic Flute

Feb. 16

Sarasota Opera presents Mozart’s final opera, a dazzling adventure about a prince who, accompanied only by a bumbling bird catcher and a magic flute, is sent by the Queen of the Night to rescue her daughter, who is being held captive by an evil sorcerer. Eight additional performances Feb. 19, 21, 24 and 27; and March 1, 16, 21 and 23.

 

Brian Ritchie and Jillian Cicalese in Reckless.

Image: John Revisky

Reckless

Feb. 20-March 10 (preview Feb. 19)

Playwright Craig Lucas himself has updated his 1983 script of his dark comedy for this FSU/Asolo Conservatory production, in which seven actors play 22 different roles. Tuesday’s performance is pay-what-you-can preview night.

 

 

