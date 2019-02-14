Nonprofit That Works to End Sex Trafficking Names Four New Staffers

From left to right: Paula Meyer Besleris, Meiko Tayloris, Sarah Frazer and Dede Jones Image: Courtesy Vanessa Morris

Selah Freedom, a Sarasota-based nonprofit that works to end sex trafficking, recently hired four new staffers: Paula Meyer Besleris, director of advocacy and awareness; Meiko Tayloris, director of prevention; Sarah Frazer, director of residential programming; and Dede Jones, director of outreach. Last year, Selah Freedom educated over 1.2 million people and served thousands of survivors, children and teens. This year, the organization is expanding its programing across the country.