Impact 100 SRQ Announces 2019 Grant Recipients

The recipients of Impact 100 SRQ's 2019 grants. Image: Cliff Roles

Impact 100 SRQ has awarded $228,000 in grants to The Haven and Mothers Helping Mothers. The group of local women philanthropists announced the 2019 grant recipients at Impact 100 SRQ’s annual meeting and grants award celebration. The Haven and Mothers Helping Mothers were selected from five finalists recognized during the meeting. Both receive a grant of $114,000 to support their “community changing” programs. In The Haven's case, the grant will fund its Selby preschool expansion to accommodate more children; Mothers Helping Mothers will use the funds toward the purchase of the building the organization is currently leasing.

The final vote to select the two high-impact grant recipients happened after the five finalists delivered a 10-minute presentation to the Impact 100 SRQ membership. Members cast their live vote and the two $114,000 grant recipients were immediately announced. So far, more than 100 women have already contributed to the 2020 grants.