Five Spectacular Sarasota Soups

It may be 89 degrees Fahrenheit outside, but as we inch toward the holiday season and eventually cooler weather, soups are on my mind. Here are some of the best in Sarasota:

French Onion Soup at Rick’s French Bistro

2177 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, (941) 957-0533, ricksfrenchbistro.com

This tiny bistro offers authentic French onion soup. Order it extra browned, so the cheese bubbles over down the sides. A hint of Paris on your spoon.

Lobster Bisque at The Lobster Pot

5157 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key, Sarasota, (941) 349-2323, sarasotalobsterpot.com

As a former New Englander, I'm a bit of a chowder and bisque snob. This rich stock reminds me of the fishing piers of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Kennebunkport, Maine, where you can find sweet, succulent pieces of lobster gracing the rich creamy broth.

Cold Soups at The Bijou Café

1287 First St., Sarasota, (941) 366-8111, bijoucafe.net

The soups at the Bijou rotate daily, but the chilled mango and mint soup I had a few years back inspires me to return. You can also order a soup trio that offers soups of the day and bisque.

Mushroom Bisque at Indigenous

239 S. Links Ave., Sarasota, (941) 706-4740, indigenoussarasota.com

Is it wrong that my husband orders this creamy delicious rich wonder every single time? Two spoons, please. The texture and flavor sing of earthiness and richness, with bites of mushrooms in every spoonful.

Soups of the Day at Simon’s Coffee House

5900 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 926-7151, simonssrq.wordpress.com

It is hard to name a specific favorite at Simon's, which rotates its soup options daily. But when the restaurant makes its spinach soup or creamy carrot soup, watch out, because you will definitely become hooked.