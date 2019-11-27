All Faiths Food Bank Distributes 8,500 Turkeys This Thanksgiving

All Faiths Food Bank is providing more than 8,500 frozen turkeys and side dishes through its programs and partner agencies this holiday season. Turkey distributions are designated for children, families, seniors and veterans who are already accessing All Faiths Food Bank’s services. People most in need have been receiving their Thanksgiving groceries—which also include mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce—through 55 of All Faiths’ partner agencies, at 14 school pantries and Boys and Girls Clubs, and at six mobile pantry sites. Supported in part by a grant from the Kathleen K. Catlin Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 8,500 turkeys is the most the food bank has ever distributed.