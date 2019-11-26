Harvey Milk Festival Launches #WeSupport Campaign

The Harvey Milk Festival has launched its #wesupport campaign, which aims to educate and inform campaign participants about the unique diversity issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community and their families. In addition to receiving educational materials, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a LGBTQ+ inclusion and diversity training led by #Wesupport consultants. Businesses will also have the option to take a pledge that will serve as their commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive workplace environment for everyone in the community. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently provided the Harvey Milk Festival with a $9,500 grant in support of the campaign; for more information, click here.