Harvey Milk Festival Launches #WeSupport Campaign

The campaign aims to educate and inform participants about the unique diversity issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

By Staff 11/26/2019 at 1:42pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Harvey Milk Festival has launched its #wesupport campaign, which aims to educate and inform campaign participants about the unique diversity issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community and their families. In addition to receiving educational materials, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a LGBTQ+ inclusion and diversity training led by #Wesupport consultants. Businesses will also have the option to take a pledge that will serve as their commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive workplace environment for everyone in the community. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently provided the Harvey Milk Festival with a $9,500 grant in support of the campaign; for more information, click here. 

Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Harvey Milk Festival
