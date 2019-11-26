Foundation Delivers 'Comfort Totes' to Ovarian Cancer Patients

From left to right: Linda Dunay, director of development for the Gail Baird Foundation;Tracey Robertson RN, BSN, OCN, nurse navigator; and Yulonda Green RN, BSN, OCN, clinical director, Sarasota Memorial Hospital received the "comfort totes" on behalf of the patients. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Gail Baird Foundation recently presented nearly two dozen “comfort totes,” filled with fleece jackets, micro-fleece throws, insulated tumblers and journal sets, to women diagnosed with ovarian cancer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The foundation was founded in 2014 by Gail Baird’s son, Sarasota-based developer Eric Baird, in honor of his mother, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2008 and passed away from complications due to the disease. The foundation supports initiatives committed to raising awareness about, researching and curing ovarian cancer. In accordance with his mother's wishes, Baird and his siblings also provide opportunities for aspiring female entrepreneurs and aim to enrich the lives of seniors and veterans.