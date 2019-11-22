School District and County Libraries Partner to Launch Suite of Digital Tools for Schools

Sarasota County Schools and Sarasota County Public Libraries have announced the launch of ONEPass, a partnership to expand teacher, staff and student access to a variety of diverse learning tools. ONEPass's free digital resources—available through Sarasota County Public Libraries—were curated for the school district by age group and selected to maximize engagement and help build skills in reading, language, math and the arts, among other focus areas. The tools can be found through the existing MySCS portal, an online hub that teachers, staff and students use to access digital textbooks, articles and media.