PEL Grants $12,700 in Funding to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare

From left to right: Marlene Hauck, Sharon Kenworthy, Monica Neligon, Glenda Guthrie, and Pat Goldwater, Dr. Luis Montes Image: Courtesy Photo

Coastal Behavioral Healthcare's Compass Center was recently the recipient of a $12,700 grant from Personalized Estate Liquidation Benefiting Youth, Inc. (PEL). PEL—which runs estate sales from people's homes or its 9,400-square-foot store—selects organizations that support youth in need, particularly teens at risk. The Compass Center provides treatment for boys and girls ranging in ages from 13-17 with substance abuse and mental health disorders.