Orange Avenue Intersection Closures Expected This Week

Short-term closures of the intersections along north Orange Avenue from 21st Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way are expected to begin Monday, Oct. 21, as part of an ongoing water main replacement project. Crews will begin with the intersection of Orange Avenue and 21st Street and work their way north. Northbound and southbound traffic on Orange Avenue will be detoured around the work zone using side streets. Access to residences will be maintained. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. The closures are required to connect the existing water distribution pipes into the newly installed water main on Orange Avenue. The work is planned to be complete by Friday, Oct. 25; the project is part of the city’s ongoing water main replacement program to enhance the reliability and safety of the system.