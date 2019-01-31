Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Suit of Armor, 1500-1510, Steel, leather and fabric, Overall: 73 1/4 × 28 3/4 × 19 11/16 in. (186 × 73 × 50 cm), On loan from Museo Stibbert, Firenze Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Feb. 3-April 21

Travel back to the age of Camelot as more than 100 rare pieces of European arms and armor from the Museo Stibbert in Florence, Italy—full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, swords and other weaponry—go on display at the Ringling Museum through April 21. A ViewPoint Lecture: Knights, Arms, and Armor, with the associate curator of arms and armor at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is set for Feb. 16.

Travis Tritt Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 5

The Van Wezel welcomes the CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist for his Sarasota debut.

Viviane Hagner Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Jan. 31-Feb. 3

Viviane Hagner, who has been a soloist with many of the world’s great orchestras, performs two violin showpieces in her appearances with the Sarasota Orchestra this weekend: Vieuxtemps’ Violin Concerto No. 5 and Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso. Also on the program are Gershwin’s An American in Paris and Bernstein’s Symphonic Suite from On The Waterfront.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Image: Sorcha Augustine

Jan. 31-Feb. 3

SCD brings works by some of today’s brightest choreographers to the stage of the Cook Theatre for four performances.

Music on Main Image: Courtesy Lakewood Ranch

Feb. 1

The Betty Fox Band brings soul and blues to this free monthly street party on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, this month benefiting HOPE Family Services.